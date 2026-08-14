ETV Bharat / state

NHRC Seeks Report From Maharashtra Govt On Death Of Tribal Girls Due To Snakebite At Ashram School

Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary following the death of three Scheduled Tribe schoolgirls, who were bitten by a snake while sleeping on the floor of their hostel in Gadchiroli district earlier this week, an official statement said on Friday.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the NHRC termed the incident a "serious issue of human rights violation" and directed the state government to submit a detailed report within two weeks, including an update on the health status of three other injured students currently undergoing treatment.