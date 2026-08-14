NHRC Seeks Report From Maharashtra Govt On Death Of Tribal Girls Due To Snakebite At Ashram School
NHRC directed the state government to submit a detailed report within two weeks, including an update on the health status of three other injured students
Published : August 14, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Mumbai: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary following the death of three Scheduled Tribe schoolgirls, who were bitten by a snake while sleeping on the floor of their hostel in Gadchiroli district earlier this week, an official statement said on Friday.
Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the NHRC termed the incident a "serious issue of human rights violation" and directed the state government to submit a detailed report within two weeks, including an update on the health status of three other injured students currently undergoing treatment.
Six girls were bitten by a snake inside their room at an Ashram school hostel where the students were forced to sleep on the floor due to an acute shortage of cots. While three girls succumbed to the venom, the remaining three were rushed to a local hospital, where they continue to receive medical care.
Citing media reports that 79 girl students are accommodated in a single room of the hostel, the NHRC said the hostel, which has been functional for the last 25 years, lacks basic facilities. Every year, the district reports a significant number of snakebite cases, the statement said.
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