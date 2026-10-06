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NHRC To Hold Open Hearing In Patna On October 7 And 8 To Hear Cases Of Human Rights Violations

Representational Image ( ANI )

By Dev Raj 2 Min Read

Patna: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will hold a two-day ‘open hearing and camp sitting’ in Patna on Wednesday to hear cases of alleged human rights violations in Bihar. The state authorities concerned and complainants must be present during the proceedings regarding cases and complaints pending with the Commission. Various human rights issues will also be discussed with senior Bihar government officers.

Interactions with civil society organisations, intellectuals and human rights activists on various related matters are also scheduled during the sitting. On October 7, the ‘full commission or full bench’ comprising NHRC chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian and members Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Smt. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani will hear cases in the presence of complainants and concerned Bihar government officers. The next day (October 8), two separate benches will hear the cases. The chairperson's bench will hear cases of alleged bonded labour, while a division bench, comprising Commission members and Justices Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, will hear cases related to compliance and other complaints of alleged human rights violations.