NHRC To Hold Open Hearing In Patna On October 7 And 8 To Hear Cases Of Human Rights Violations
The NHRC has been holding open courts and camp sittings from time to time in various states since 2007.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 6, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Patna: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will hold a two-day ‘open hearing and camp sitting’ in Patna on Wednesday to hear cases of alleged human rights violations in Bihar. The state authorities concerned and complainants must be present during the proceedings regarding cases and complaints pending with the Commission. Various human rights issues will also be discussed with senior Bihar government officers.
Interactions with civil society organisations, intellectuals and human rights activists on various related matters are also scheduled during the sitting.
On October 7, the ‘full commission or full bench’ comprising NHRC chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian and members Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Smt. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani will hear cases in the presence of complainants and concerned Bihar government officers.
The next day (October 8), two separate benches will hear the cases. The chairperson's bench will hear cases of alleged bonded labour, while a division bench, comprising Commission members and Justices Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi and Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, will hear cases related to compliance and other complaints of alleged human rights violations.
Thereafter, the Commission will interact with representatives of various civil society organisations and human rights activists. In the concluding session on the final day, a meeting will be held with senior Bihar government officers to discuss important human rights issues related to the state.
Over its two-day engagement in Patna, the NHRC is scheduled to hear 70 cases, including those pertaining to the poor quality and poisonous mid-day meals served in government schools (which caused a large number of students to fall ill), construction of school buildings, bonded labour, police inaction, police atrocities and cases of death of school students and other people.
The NHRC has been holding open courts and camp sittings from time to time in various states since 2007 to facilitate easy access to justice for the victims of human rights violations. The last such camp in Patna was organised in 2016. Such open courts and sittings ensure that complainants do not have to travel to New Delhi for justice.
Read More