NHRC Notices To Jhansi DM, SSP Over Gangrape, Suicide Of 19-Year-Old Woman
The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that the woman died by suicide after being gang-raped by six people in Jhansi.
By PTI
Published : September 26, 2026 at 12:40 AM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 12:48 AM IST
New Delhi: The NHRC on Friday issued notices to the Jhansi district administration and police authorities over media reports that a 19-year-old woman died by suicide after six people, including three minors, allegedly raped her in Uttar Pradesh.
The rights panel has sought a report from officials within two weeks, which is expected to include the investigation's status and any compensation paid to the deceased's next of kin, if any, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.
The statement said the senior superintendent of police and the district magistrate of Jhansi have been issued notices. The NHRC has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that the woman died by suicide after being gang-raped by six people, including three minors" in Jhansi, it said in a statement.
Reportedly, the woman went to a cattle barn for work where the six accused allegedly raped her, the NHRC said.
According to the September 23 media report, allegedly distressed over threats from the accused that they would circulate a video of the act, the victim later died b y suicide, the NHRC said.
The Commission observed that the media report, if true, raises serious issues of human rights violations.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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