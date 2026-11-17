ETV Bharat / state

NHRC Notice To MP DGP, State Home Dept's Principal Secy Over Sexual Assault Of Girl

New Delhi: The NHRC has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh Police chief and the principal secretary of the state's home department, seeking a report on the alleged sexual assault of a girl by four individuals in Vidisha recently.

"Allegations have also been raised regarding non registration of the FIR, failure to promptly secure and preserve the scene of occurrence, possible destruction or disposal of material evidence, delay and procedural irregularities in forensic proceedings, and the manner in which the minor was questioned and counselled while in a vulnerable condition," the proceedings of the case says.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has received a complaint from the Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation concerning the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, aged approximately 16 years, by four individuals in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh around November 14, it says.

The complainant has raised serious concerns regarding the alleged assault, substantial blood loss suffered by the minor, her subsequent "shifting" to Government Medical College, Vidisha, and the handling of the matter by the local police and other authorities, it says.

The complaint further raises concerns regarding alleged delayed intimation to the Child Welfare Committee, continuity of psychological support, "possible prior exploitation of the minor, and apprehension of external influence in the investigation", the right panel said.

"The commission has now been apprised that an FIR has since been registered in the matter. However, the fact that the FIR has eventually been registered does not dilute the seriousness of the circumstances in which its registration was allegedly delayed," the proceedings says.

The considerable delay and the hardship reportedly faced by the complainant in pursuing the registration of the FIR, coupled with the trauma and suffering undergone by the minor, are "matters of grave concern," it says.