ETV Bharat / state

NHRC Notice To Gujarat DGP Over Illegal Detention, 'Torture' Of Journalist By Police

New Delhi: The NHRC on Wednesday said it has issued a notice to the Gujarat police chief over reports that a journalist was allegedly unlawfully apprehended last month by police authorities and also subjected to "physical torture".

The journalist was allegedly stripped, suspended upside down and subjected to physical torture, resulting in serious injuries to him, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement quoting reports.

The rights panel said it has taken "suo motu cognisance" of a media report that on March 22, a journalist was "apprehended in an unlawful manner by the Rajkot Crime Branch police in Gujarat".