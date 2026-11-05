ETV Bharat / state

NHRC Issues Notice To UP Authorities Over 24 Pregnancy-Related Deaths In 7 Months

New Delhi: The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh's health department authorities and the district magistrate of Ghaziabad, over reports that 24 women died allegedly during pregnancy treatment or childbirth at different government and private hospitals in the district from April-October.

Reportedly, more than 3,000 pregnant women in the district have been identified as having "high-risk pregnancies", the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that from April to October, "24 women died during pregnancy treatment or childbirth at different government and private hospitals in Ghaziabad district."

This information was "disclosed in a report" of the health department. The Rajapur area recorded the highest number of deaths at eight, followed by Loni and Bhojpur with five deaths each, the rights panel said in a statement.

The commission observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of human rights.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the principal secretary, Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare of Uttar Pradesh and the district magistrate, Ghaziabad, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, it said.

According to the media report carried on November 3, ten out of 24 women died due to excessive bleeding, three due to severe infection and three others due to hypertension. The remaining eight deaths were reportedly attributed to other medical conditions, including anaemia, heart attack, tuberculosis and brain tumour, the rights panel said.

In a separate statement, the NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that two teachers were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse at a private school in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

One of the teachers alleged that she was sexually harassed by the brother of the owner of the school for a long time. When she objected to it, he threatened to get her removed from the service. The other teacher had also allegedly faced similar harassment, and was "removed from service, when she objected to it", the statement said.