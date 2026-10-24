ETV Bharat / state

NHRC Issues Notice To Punjab Government Over 'Unsafe' Pilgrim Buses

Chandigarh: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken serious cognizance of allegations regarding gross negligence and violations of safety norms in the AC sleeper buses operated under the Punjab Government’s 'Chief Minister’s Pilgrimage Scheme' (Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana).

In an order issued on Friday, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Punjab and the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, directing them to submit a detailed 'Action Taken Report' on the matter within seven days.

NHRC Issues Notice To Punjab Government Over 'Unsafe' Pilgrim Buses (Screengrab)

The action follows a complaint lodged with the NHRC by the 'Network for Access to Justice and Multidisciplinary Outreach Foundation'. The complainant alleged that illegal structural modifications have been made to the buses used to transport the elderly and economically disadvantaged pilgrims under a state government-sponsored scheme. Doors and partitions have been improperly installed to separate the driver's cabin from the passenger area, effectively blocking emergency windows and exit routes, it said.

NHRC Issues Notice To Punjab Government Over 'Unsafe' Pilgrim Buses (Screengrab)

The complainant further alleged that significant deficiencies have been identified in the buses regarding fire extinguishers and emergency safety measures—violations that run directly counter to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules and the guidelines set forth by the CIRT.

The Commission has termed the matter extremely serious, linking it to a violation of human rights. The Commission stated, "The allegations made in the complaint clearly raise serious issues concerning the violation of the human rights of passengers—particularly senior citizens traveling under a state government scheme." It expressed concern that in the event of a fire or any other accident, it would be extremely difficult for elderly passengers to exit the bus safely, and the consequences could be fatal.