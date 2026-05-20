NHRC Issues Notice To Odisha Govt Over Social Boycott Of Families After Inter-Caste Marriages
The case pertains to families in a village in Rayagada who have been ostracised over inter-caste marriages, reports Minati Singha.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Bhubaneswar/Rayagada: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Odisha and the Rayagada District Magistrate over allegations of social ostracism of eight families in Rayagada district over inter-caste marriage.
The notice issued by NHRC Deputy Registrar (Law) Sankar Agarwal directed the state administration to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and submit an action taken report within two weeks. The matter pertains to Jaydev Sahu and others of a village in Padmapur block of Rayagada who had married outside their caste. It is alleged that the 'Arya Odisha Vaishya Samaj' ostracised Jaydev and his spouse and other others over the marriages.
Jaydev's family, in a complaint alleged that a kangaroo court was held where a fine of around Rs 40,000 was levied on them. According to the victims, they are being excluded from any social programmes or events held in the village.
The family alleged that the issue does not only pertain to them but around 15 to 20 other families in Padmapur area. At a grievance redressal camp organized in Gudari block on Monday, members of the affected families presented a memorandum to Additional District Magistrate Naveen Chandra Nayak.
The case was filed by the National Human Rights Commission on the basis of a complaint filed by a Bhubaneswar-based NGO. The complainant sought the Commission's intervention, citing it as a serious violation of the Constitutional and human rights.
After hearing the case, the Commission expressed its opinion and said that social exclusion of families simply because their children married into other castes is a clear violation of the right to equality and non-discrimination enshrined in Articles 14 to 16 of the Constitution.
“Social housing deprives citizens of their right to live with dignity, which is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution,” the Commission said.
Following the complaint, the district administration has assured the affected families and the concerned caste associations to resolve the issue through dialogue and mediation. It has also constituted a team of officials to investigate the incident.
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