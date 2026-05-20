ETV Bharat / state

NHRC Issues Notice To Odisha Govt Over Social Boycott Of Families After Inter-Caste Marriages

Bhubaneswar/Rayagada: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Odisha and the Rayagada District Magistrate over allegations of social ostracism of eight families in Rayagada district over inter-caste marriage.

The notice issued by NHRC Deputy Registrar (Law) Sankar Agarwal directed the state administration to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and submit an action taken report within two weeks. The matter pertains to Jaydev Sahu and others of a village in Padmapur block of Rayagada who had married outside their caste. It is alleged that the 'Arya Odisha Vaishya Samaj' ostracised Jaydev and his spouse and other others over the marriages.

Jaydev's family, in a complaint alleged that a kangaroo court was held where a fine of around Rs 40,000 was levied on them. According to the victims, they are being excluded from any social programmes or events held in the village.

The family alleged that the issue does not only pertain to them but around 15 to 20 other families in Padmapur area. At a grievance redressal camp organized in Gudari block on Monday, members of the affected families presented a memorandum to Additional District Magistrate Naveen Chandra Nayak.