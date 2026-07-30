ETV Bharat / state

NHM's 104 Helpline Defunct For Nearly A Month In J&K; People Suffer

Jammu: The 104 Helpline of the National Health Mission in Jammu and Kashmir has been defunct for nearly a month giving a tough time to people especially during the recent flash floods.

People complained that the helpline has not been working since July 10 with desperate calls by people remaining unanswered.

The helpline 104 was used by the general public for grievances redressal for facing difficulties in hospitals, including non-availability of doctors, treatment related calls, online consultation with doctors besides counselling by psychiatrists for substance abuse and queries related to the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

Rescuers on standby during flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir (IANS)

The facility used to come in handy for people during the rainy season in particular when the threat of Dengue remains a big concern for the people. Through this helpline people used to request for anti-larval spraying and fogging in their localities.

The 104 helpline was introduced in Jammu and Kashmir in 202. The contract of the executing firm 'Doctor IT Private Limited' ended on June 30 this year. The services were extended by the firm up to July 10. However, with the NHM and the firm failing to reach an agreement in continuing the services, the helpline remains unavailable.