NHM's 104 Helpline Defunct For Nearly A Month In J&K; People Suffer
The defunct helpline has left people high and dry during the recent flash floods when it used to come in handy, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
Jammu: The 104 Helpline of the National Health Mission in Jammu and Kashmir has been defunct for nearly a month giving a tough time to people especially during the recent flash floods.
People complained that the helpline has not been working since July 10 with desperate calls by people remaining unanswered.
The helpline 104 was used by the general public for grievances redressal for facing difficulties in hospitals, including non-availability of doctors, treatment related calls, online consultation with doctors besides counselling by psychiatrists for substance abuse and queries related to the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.
The facility used to come in handy for people during the rainy season in particular when the threat of Dengue remains a big concern for the people. Through this helpline people used to request for anti-larval spraying and fogging in their localities.
The 104 helpline was introduced in Jammu and Kashmir in 202. The contract of the executing firm 'Doctor IT Private Limited' ended on June 30 this year. The services were extended by the firm up to July 10. However, with the NHM and the firm failing to reach an agreement in continuing the services, the helpline remains unavailable.
Sham Lal, a daily wager employee of PHE department from Ramnagar area of Udhampur district told ETV Bharat that in the past he wanted some clarification about the Ayushman Bharat scheme and got the requisite information from the helpline.
"For the past few days I tried to call the 104 number again to get clarification about making an Ayushman Bharat card for my children but no one is answering the call. I then had to visit the sub-district hospital Ramnagar to meet the people there and get clarification about new Ayushman cards," he said.
According to the officials of NHM, the helpline in Jammu and Kashmir used to receive around 400 calls daily and in the last five years more than 8000 complaints of the people were addressed.
Since the contract of the previous firm has come to an end, the NHM hasn't yet floated a new tender due to which it remains unavailable.
An officer of NHM told ETV Bharat that a fresh tender is being floated and within a week's time it will be uploaded for bids.
"The tendering process is taking time because earlier the 104 helpline service was only for a limited time during the day, which was from 9 am to 5 pm but now it is being made 24x7 service. Once the tendering process is completed and a contract is awarded to a new company, people will again be able to get benefits from the service," the official said.
Ironically, despite the helpline being defunct, the officials of the health department and NHM continue to promote the helpline number among people in camps and also in different hospitals for registering complaints and for early redress.
ETV Bharat tried to contact Managing Director NHM Akriti Sagar for her remarks but she didn't respond to calls and messages by the reporter.
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