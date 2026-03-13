ETV Bharat / state

NHIDCL Survey Finds Major Defects In Assam’s Balacherra–Harangajao Four-Lane Highway

Haflong: A four-lane highway constructed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) between Balacherra and Harangajao in Assam’s Dima Hasao district has been found to be defective, according to a survey conducted by the organisation’s Geo-Technical team.

The survey report, which is accessed by ETV Bharat, shows violations of construction norms during the development of the highway stretch. It highlighted deficiencies in the construction of drainage systems meant for rainwater, anomalies in road construction, poor patchwork, and faults in the construction of guard walls along the route.

According to the Geo-Technical team’s findings, several portions of the four-lane highway have already collapsed less than three years after completion. The report attributes the damage to poor adherence to construction standards and inadequate drainage infrastructure along the road.

The report also states that essential drainage channels along the highway were either poorly constructed or clogged with soil and debris, which led to water accumulation and further deterioration of the road surface.

The Silchar–Saurashtra East–West Corridor is a major national highway project that begins in Silchar in Assam and connects Porbandar in Gujarat. Of the project’s total length of 3,576.55 km, around 3,480.62 km has already been completed, while 95.93 km remains under construction. The project is scheduled for completion by 2027.

As part of this corridor, the approximately 31-km Balacherra–Harangajao stretch in Dima Hasao district was constructed by Sushi Infra Mining Limited, a Hyderabad-based company.