NHIDCL Survey Finds Major Defects In Assam’s Balacherra–Harangajao Four-Lane Highway
The survey report, which is accessed by ETV Bharat, shows violations of construction norms during the development of the highway stretch.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 3:23 AM IST
Haflong: A four-lane highway constructed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) between Balacherra and Harangajao in Assam’s Dima Hasao district has been found to be defective, according to a survey conducted by the organisation’s Geo-Technical team.
The survey report, which is accessed by ETV Bharat, shows violations of construction norms during the development of the highway stretch. It highlighted deficiencies in the construction of drainage systems meant for rainwater, anomalies in road construction, poor patchwork, and faults in the construction of guard walls along the route.
According to the Geo-Technical team’s findings, several portions of the four-lane highway have already collapsed less than three years after completion. The report attributes the damage to poor adherence to construction standards and inadequate drainage infrastructure along the road.
The report also states that essential drainage channels along the highway were either poorly constructed or clogged with soil and debris, which led to water accumulation and further deterioration of the road surface.
The Silchar–Saurashtra East–West Corridor is a major national highway project that begins in Silchar in Assam and connects Porbandar in Gujarat. Of the project’s total length of 3,576.55 km, around 3,480.62 km has already been completed, while 95.93 km remains under construction. The project is scheduled for completion by 2027.
As part of this corridor, the approximately 31-km Balacherra–Harangajao stretch in Dima Hasao district was constructed by Sushi Infra Mining Limited, a Hyderabad-based company.
According to highway authority regulations, the construction company is responsible for maintaining the road for five years after completion. However, the company has reportedly not undertaken necessary repairs despite the deteriorating condition of the road.
The Geo-Technical team’s report, along with photographs, indicates that large sections of the road are already in a bad state within three years of completion.
The defects have been observed between the 244th km and 269th km of the Balacherra–Harangajao stretch of NH-27 passing through Dima Hasao district. The survey found multiple cracks on the road surface, collapsed guard walls, uncontrolled water flow from nearby hills, and blocked drainage channels with soil and garbage.
The report states that the condition of the highway could worsen if the affected sections are not repaired soon. It also noted that heavy traffic pressure and an inadequate drainage system are accelerating the deterioration of the road.
The 3,576.55-km Saurashtra East–West Corridor, connecting Silchar in Assam to Porbandar in Gujarat, is considered a commercial highway for the northeastern region. Once fully operational, it is expected to boost trade and connectivity, particularly with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.
Read More: