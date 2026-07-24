ETV Bharat / state

'Mountain Heroes': NHAI Team Faces Fearful Odds To Transport Child, Elderly Person To Hospital In Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

Chamba: A team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) team transported a child and an elderly person to the hospital amid rocks falling on the road after heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba. Even in adverse conditions, the NHAI team, prioritizing public service, won the hearts of the people with the outstanding work.

Sources said, amid a landslide in Chamba district, a team of NHAI, Chamba played a crucial role in safely transporting a seven-month-old child and an elderly patient who were dependent on oxygen support, to hospital. Videos of the two patients' being carried by the NHAI personnel on foot and vehicle under adverse conditions have surfaced.

On Thursday, the seven-month-old child, who was dependent on oxygen support, and his family were stranded on the road. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the NHAI Highway Patrol team, demonstrating human sensitivity and promptness, safely transported the child and his family to the hospital in a patrol vehicle.

In addition, the NHAI team also safely escorted an ambulance carrying an elderly patient referred from Bharmour to Chamba Hospital. Despite the road being completely blocked, the patient was carefully transported from the NHAI vehicle to an ambulance parked on the other side, from where he was immediately transported to Chamba Hospital.