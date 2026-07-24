'Mountain Heroes': NHAI Team Faces Fearful Odds To Transport Child, Elderly Person To Hospital In Himachal Pradesh's Chamba
The team from Chamba carried the child and the elderly person on foot and vehicles to hospital in the midst of a landslide.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
Chamba: A team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) team transported a child and an elderly person to the hospital amid rocks falling on the road after heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba. Even in adverse conditions, the NHAI team, prioritizing public service, won the hearts of the people with the outstanding work.
Sources said, amid a landslide in Chamba district, a team of NHAI, Chamba played a crucial role in safely transporting a seven-month-old child and an elderly patient who were dependent on oxygen support, to hospital. Videos of the two patients' being carried by the NHAI personnel on foot and vehicle under adverse conditions have surfaced.
On Thursday, the seven-month-old child, who was dependent on oxygen support, and his family were stranded on the road. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the NHAI Highway Patrol team, demonstrating human sensitivity and promptness, safely transported the child and his family to the hospital in a patrol vehicle.
In addition, the NHAI team also safely escorted an ambulance carrying an elderly patient referred from Bharmour to Chamba Hospital. Despite the road being completely blocked, the patient was carefully transported from the NHAI vehicle to an ambulance parked on the other side, from where he was immediately transported to Chamba Hospital.
The NHAI team remained on-site throughout the operation and coordinated with the police administration to ensure a safe and timely medical evacuation.
"Given the continuous rain and landslides occurring at various places, transporting a child and an elderly person to the hospital for treatment was no less than a major challenge. However, the NHAI team has done a commendable job by promptly transporting a child and an elderly person to the hospital under adverse conditions," said Vikas Sharma, ADM Bharmour.
He said, "People are also requested to travel only when absolutely necessary, given the current weather conditions. Exercise utmost caution while travelling and follow the guidelines issued by the administration and the concerned departments."
Also Read
Uttarakhand: NHAI, PWD Responds To Protests Against Felling 3,000 Trees For Highway, Says Project Complies With Legal, Environmental Procedures