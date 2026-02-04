ETV Bharat / state

NHAI Opens First Cow Shelter On Kiratpur-Nerchowk Highway In Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened its first cow shelter, Gokul Dham, at tunnel number 4 of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane highway (NH-21) in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, aimed at preventing road accidents and protecting stray cattle.

This shelter is equipped with complete facilities for the treatment and care of injured and stray animals. It will also bring relief to motorists, who often negotiate with stray animals on the highway. "Currently, this facility has only been opened on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway in Baloh of Bilaspur, to be operated by NHAI. Similar facilities will be launched across the country. This initiative will not only streamline traffic but also ensure proper care of cattle. For a long time, the presence of animals on this route was causing accidents, endangering the lives of both motorists and animals," NHAI project officer Varun Chari said.