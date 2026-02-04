NHAI Opens First Cow Shelter On Kiratpur-Nerchowk Highway In Himachal Pradesh
Equipped with veterinary care and emergency ambulance service, the Gokul Dham will cater to 100 cows. More such facilities will come up across the country.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Bilaspur: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened its first cow shelter, Gokul Dham, at tunnel number 4 of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane highway (NH-21) in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, aimed at preventing road accidents and protecting stray cattle.
This shelter is equipped with complete facilities for the treatment and care of injured and stray animals. It will also bring relief to motorists, who often negotiate with stray animals on the highway. "Currently, this facility has only been opened on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway in Baloh of Bilaspur, to be operated by NHAI. Similar facilities will be launched across the country. This initiative will not only streamline traffic but also ensure proper care of cattle. For a long time, the presence of animals on this route was causing accidents, endangering the lives of both motorists and animals," NHAI project officer Varun Chari said.
With two shades, the facility has the capacity to house approximately 100 cows. Adequate fodder, clean drinking water, and safe housing have been provided for the cattle. Regular veterinary services and ambulcane service for emergencies will be available at Gokul Dham, ensuring prompt treatment for sick or injured cows. In case of accidents, injured cows will be brought to the facility for immediate treatment.
The NHAI has appealed to the public to report any stray cattle so that they can be brought to Gokul Dham and given a safe place. Locals and social organisations have welcomed this initiative alike, saying that the opening of the cow shelter will improve both cleanliness and safety in the area.
