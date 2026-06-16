ETV Bharat / state

NHAI Objects To Construction Of New Tube On Chenani-Nashri Tunnel Over Impact On Emergency Operations

Jammu: The Project Appraisal and Technical Scrutiny Committee (PATSC) of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has raised objections to the proposal to construct a new two-lane tube in the Chenani-Nashri tunnel on the national highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PATSC has cited that the new tube could hamper emergency operations and block the escape tunnel, part of which is proposed to be joined with it. The NHAI officials are now re-looking at the proposal.

The NHAI has been looking to construct a two-lane tube at a cost of Rs 2,659 crore to ease the traffic rush on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Officials of NHAI told ETV Bharat that a go-ahead was given for the construction of a new two-lane tube of the tunnel to enhance its capacity to accommodate more vehicles.

At present, there are two tubes of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel: the main tube on both sides of which vehicles pass, and another is the escape tunnel, which can be used to take vehicles and passengers out of the main tunnel in case of emergency.

"When the detailed project report (DPR) was prepared, the engineers had recommended joining the opening of the tunnel from the Nashri side with the escape tunnel, and after a few hundred meters, it would have separated into another tube. The decision was taken citing less space on the Nashri side," said an official.

"But the PATSC of NHAI objected to the idea and asked the NHAI not to link the opening of the new tube with an escape tunnel on the Nashri side. The committee recommended construction of a separate opening so that the purpose of the escape tunnel was not defeated," the official added.