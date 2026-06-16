NHAI Objects To Construction Of New Tube On Chenani-Nashri Tunnel Over Impact On Emergency Operations
NHAI's Technical Committee believes linking the new tube with escape tunnel can jeopardise rescue operations in the event of any emergency | Amir Tantray reports.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Jammu: The Project Appraisal and Technical Scrutiny Committee (PATSC) of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has raised objections to the proposal to construct a new two-lane tube in the Chenani-Nashri tunnel on the national highway in Jammu and Kashmir.
The PATSC has cited that the new tube could hamper emergency operations and block the escape tunnel, part of which is proposed to be joined with it. The NHAI officials are now re-looking at the proposal.
The NHAI has been looking to construct a two-lane tube at a cost of Rs 2,659 crore to ease the traffic rush on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Officials of NHAI told ETV Bharat that a go-ahead was given for the construction of a new two-lane tube of the tunnel to enhance its capacity to accommodate more vehicles.
At present, there are two tubes of the Chenani-Nashri tunnel: the main tube on both sides of which vehicles pass, and another is the escape tunnel, which can be used to take vehicles and passengers out of the main tunnel in case of emergency.
"When the detailed project report (DPR) was prepared, the engineers had recommended joining the opening of the tunnel from the Nashri side with the escape tunnel, and after a few hundred meters, it would have separated into another tube. The decision was taken citing less space on the Nashri side," said an official.
"But the PATSC of NHAI objected to the idea and asked the NHAI not to link the opening of the new tube with an escape tunnel on the Nashri side. The committee recommended construction of a separate opening so that the purpose of the escape tunnel was not defeated," the official added.
"The PATSC was of the opinion that if the opening of the new tube is linked with the escape tunnel, at the time of any emergency or exigency, a rescue operation can't be executed successfully," the official said.
After the objections, the project has been sent for review to the Jammu and Kashmir division at the NHAI headquarters, and a new design is being deliberated upon.
Sources, however, said that the DPR preparing committee had taken the decision to join the opening of the new tube with an escape tunnel on the Nashri side due to the threat about the "sinking of a hill."
"We can't cut the hill anymore for the widening of the approach road from the Nashri side, as it will further increase the threat of landslides, and a huge chunk of the hill can come down anytime. For this reason, the DPR preparing committee had suggested joining the opening with an escape tunnel. But now, as PATSC has raised an objection to it, new things are being worked out," said a source.
"One thing can be done, which is to open the tunnel a bit wider and join the road going towards the Batote side with the approach road of the tunnel and provide a new bridge for the old national highway for Batote. The decision in this regard will be taken by the NHAI headquarters," the source added.
Regional Officer NHAI Jammu, Radhay Shyam Yadav was not available for comments. This story will be updated if and when he responds.
The Chenani-Nashri tunnel is India's longest road tunnel and was thrown open for traffic on April 2, 2017, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This tunnel bypassed the old national highway from Patnitop and brought down travel time by around two hours.
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