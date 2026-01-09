ETV Bharat / state

NGT Stops Felling Of 8,000 Trees For Bhopal-Ayodhya Bypass Expansion

Bhopal: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to allow the cutting of nearly 8,000 trees for the expansion of Bhopal's Ayodhya Bypass Road. The tribunal has clearly stated that the stay order on tree felling will continue, putting the 10-lane road project on hold. The decision came in the case of Nitin Saxena versus the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The bench, headed by Justice Shiv Kumar Singh along with expert member Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, stressed that development should not come at the cost of the environment. The tribunal said there is an urgent need for a strict and uniform national policy to regulate tree felling for infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, and highways.

The NGT has also transferred the case to its Principal Bench in New Delhi, indicating that the issue is not limited to Bhopal alone but has wider national importance. The tribunal aims to set guidelines that can be applied across the country to prevent large-scale destruction of trees in the name of development.

The proposed project involves widening a 16-kilometre stretch of the Ayodhya Bypass from Asaram Tiraha to Ratnagiri Tiraha via Karond. Environmentalists claim that between 8,000 and 12,000 trees would be cut if the project goes ahead. The NGT described these trees as the 'lungs of Bhopal', highlighting their importance for clean air, climate balance and public health.