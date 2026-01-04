NGT Set For Final Hearing On 'Status' Of Sonajhuri Market In Santiniketan's Forest Land
Published : January 4, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Bolpur: The National Green Tribunal will decide the future of the Khoai market in the Sonajhuri forest of Santiniketan in West Bengal soon. The tribunal is examining the plea that an "illegal" market is thriving on forest department land.
The final hearing in the case concerning the Khoai market in the Sonajhuri forest is scheduled for January 20th at the National Green Tribunal.
According to the petitioners, at least 1,800 shops are set up inside the Sonajhuri forest. Thousands of tourists flock there every day. Plastic waste is scattered everywhere, and piles of garbage are a common sight.
Environmental activist Subhash Dutta had filed an application with the NGT seeking action on the market. Dutta said, "How can a commercial market operate on forest department land? The forest is being destroyed. The forest is filled with plastic waste."
According to Dutta, the court had previously asked the administration regarding the legality of the market operating in the Sonajhuri forest. "But no satisfactory answer was received. I am hopeful that the court will give a verdict in favour of environmental protection," said Dutta.
Earlier, the green court had sought affidavits from the Forest Department and the State Pollution Control Board.
Accordingly, both parties submitted affidavits to the court on September 15. In it, the Pollution Control Board admitted that plastic and garbage are scattered in the forest. Four-wheelers and motorcycles are parked in the forest, and untreated waste from hotels and resorts is dumped there. It was also stated that the hotels and resorts do not have any clearance from the Pollution Control Board.
Similarly, the Forest Department, in its affidavit, stated that a market operates in the forest, some trees have been damaged, and parking takes place in the forest. However, the Forest Department has failed to inform the NGT under whose instructions or with whose permission the Khoai Haat (market) is operating.
According to observers, there are even allegations that vendors have set up stalls and conducted business by destroying small trees with their vehicles.
Earlier in 2000, the market was held only one day a week, on Saturdays, for a few hours. Local tribal people and artists would set up stalls displaying their handicrafts.
However, Dutta stated that after the change of government in the state in 2011, the market transformed completely. "People from outside started setting up shops selling Kantha stitch sarees, clothing, jewellery, furniture, and other items. Especially from 2016-17 onwards, the market expanded significantly, virtually destroying the forest environment and land," he alleged.
