NGT Set For Final Hearing On 'Status' Of Sonajhuri Market In Santiniketan's Forest Land

Bolpur: The National Green Tribunal will decide the future of the Khoai market in the Sonajhuri forest of Santiniketan in West Bengal soon. The tribunal is examining the plea that an "illegal" market is thriving on forest department land.

The final hearing in the case concerning the Khoai market in the Sonajhuri forest is scheduled for January 20th at the National Green Tribunal.

Sonajhuri Market (ETV Bharat)

According to the petitioners, at least 1,800 shops are set up inside the Sonajhuri forest. Thousands of tourists flock there every day. Plastic waste is scattered everywhere, and piles of garbage are a common sight.

Environmental activist Subhash Dutta had filed an application with the NGT seeking action on the market. Dutta said, "How can a commercial market operate on forest department land? The forest is being destroyed. The forest is filled with plastic waste."

According to Dutta, the court had previously asked the administration regarding the legality of the market operating in the Sonajhuri forest. "But no satisfactory answer was received. I am hopeful that the court will give a verdict in favour of environmental protection," said Dutta.