ETV Bharat / state

NGT Seeks Response From TNPCB, Chennai Port Over Gas Leak Near Tamil Nadu Secretariat

Chennai: The Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) comprising Judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Technical member Prashant Garhawa has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Chennai Port Authority and the Chennai District Collector to submit explanations regarding a chemical gas leak last week.

The tribunal took suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports published about toxic gas leak incident. On June 2, a thick white haze covered areas opposite Secretariat and along Kamarajar Salai in Chennai. It also caused breathing difficulties, eye and throat irritation, nausea and vomiting among commuters.

Following complaints from the public, police and government officials launched an investigation to identify the source of the smoke. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the fumes originated from the Chennai Port complex located opposite the Secretariat. The sulphur stored and handled within the port premises underwent a chemical reaction due to high temperatures, which caused the release of white smoke and potentially harmful gases into the atmosphere.