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NGT Seeks Response From TNPCB, Chennai Port Over Gas Leak Near Tamil Nadu Secretariat

The tribunal took suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports published about toxic gas leak incident

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: The Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) comprising Judicial member Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Technical member Prashant Garhawa has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Chennai Port Authority and the Chennai District Collector to submit explanations regarding a chemical gas leak last week.

The tribunal took suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports published about toxic gas leak incident. On June 2, a thick white haze covered areas opposite Secretariat and along Kamarajar Salai in Chennai. It also caused breathing difficulties, eye and throat irritation, nausea and vomiting among commuters.

Following complaints from the public, police and government officials launched an investigation to identify the source of the smoke. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the fumes originated from the Chennai Port complex located opposite the Secretariat. The sulphur stored and handled within the port premises underwent a chemical reaction due to high temperatures, which caused the release of white smoke and potentially harmful gases into the atmosphere.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel brought the situation under control. And the authorities are examining whether pre-established safety protocols were followed.

More than ten ambulances were deployed to the area as a precautionary measure to assist those affected by the fumes.

Read More:

  1. Father, Son Among Three Killed After Toxic Gas Leak In Ludhiana Factory
  2. Three Family Members Die Of 'Toxic Gas' While Retrieving Fermented Mahua From Septic Tank In Jharkhand
  3. Three Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Sludge Tank In Rajasthan Factory

TAGGED:

NATIONAL GREEN TRIBUNAL
CHENNAI PORT
TAMIL NADU SECRETARIAT
GAS LEAK
NGT

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