ETV Bharat / state

NGT Seeks Report On Groundwater Use By Projects In UP

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a status report on groundwater use by Noida/Greater Noida projects in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

The Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the NOIDA/Greater NOIDA Authorities to file an updated verification report regarding the use of groundwater by real estate projects within four weeks.

The direction was issued by a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and Expert member A Senthil Vel during a hearing over the matter.

During the hearing, the Tribunal reviewed the progress of compliance following its previous order dated July 29, which related to 63 construction projects examined by a Joint Committee.

The Joint Committee had earlier found that 22 projects did not use groundwater. The Tribunal noted that 14 of these 22 projects had not submitted documentary evidence of their source of water to the Member Secretary, UPPCB and the NOIDA/Greater NOIDA Authorities.