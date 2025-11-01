NGT Seeks Report On Groundwater Use By Projects In UP
The Tribunal has directed the UPPCB and the Greater NOIDA Authorities to file an updated report regarding the use of groundwater in real estate projects.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a status report on groundwater use by Noida/Greater Noida projects in Uttar Pradesh (UP).
The Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the NOIDA/Greater NOIDA Authorities to file an updated verification report regarding the use of groundwater by real estate projects within four weeks.
The direction was issued by a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and Expert member A Senthil Vel during a hearing over the matter.
During the hearing, the Tribunal reviewed the progress of compliance following its previous order dated July 29, which related to 63 construction projects examined by a Joint Committee.
The Joint Committee had earlier found that 22 projects did not use groundwater. The Tribunal noted that 14 of these 22 projects had not submitted documentary evidence of their source of water to the Member Secretary, UPPCB and the NOIDA/Greater NOIDA Authorities.
The Tribunal observed that despite directions, no verification report had yet been submitted by the NOIDA/Greater NOIDA Authority, although UPPCB had filed a response dated October 25.
The Senior Counsel for the Greater NOIDA Authority informed that notices had been issued to all the concerned projects and that 12 projects were still pending submission of records, as per the NGT.
Taking note of this, the Tribunal granted a final extension of four weeks to the UPPCB and NOIDA/Greater NOIDA Authorities to submit the updated verification status in compliance with its earlier order, it said.
"Learned Senior Counsel appearing for the Greater Noida Authority has submitted that the notices were issued to all those who had not submitted their response. Out of 22, only 12 remain who have not submitted the response. The same is the stand of Counsel appearing for the UPPCB. Learned Counsel appearing for the Noida Authority also seeks to place on record the verification status in terms of the previous order. Hence, we give a further four weeks’ time to the UPPCB and NOIDA/Greater NOIDA Authority to place on record the updated verification status in terms of the previous order dated July 29," read the order issued by NGT.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 27 next year.