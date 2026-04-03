ETV Bharat / state

NGT Refuses To Intervene In Telangana's Musi River Project, Calls It A Preliminary Stage

Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chennai bench has ruled that the Telangana Government's Musi River development project is in its preliminary stage. Therefore, it cannot interfere with the project at this time.

It dismissed the petition filed by a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader. The tribunal indicated that if any work is done in violation of environmental norms or without permission, it can be approached then.

BRS leader Pattolla Karthik Reddy filed a petition in the NGT. He alleged that the Musi River development project is being carried out without any environmental clearance. A bench comprising NGT judicial member Pushpa Satyanarayana and technical member Dr Prashanth Gargava took up the matter.

Senior advocate G Rajagopalan appeared for the petitioner. He said, "Work is being started without permission from the Central Environment Department. This is being done in the name of the Gandhi Sarovar Project. Under the Wildlife Protection Act, an environmental impact study is needed for work within 10 km of protected areas. The work is being carried out without public consultation or a detailed project report. Birds and insects live in the Musi catchment areas. Their existence will be disturbed."