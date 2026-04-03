NGT Refuses To Intervene In Telangana's Musi River Project, Calls It A Preliminary Stage
NGT dismisses BRS leader Pattolla Karthik Reddy's petition, alleging environmental violations and lack of approvals; says it is at a preliminary stage.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chennai bench has ruled that the Telangana Government's Musi River development project is in its preliminary stage. Therefore, it cannot interfere with the project at this time.
It dismissed the petition filed by a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader. The tribunal indicated that if any work is done in violation of environmental norms or without permission, it can be approached then.
BRS leader Pattolla Karthik Reddy filed a petition in the NGT. He alleged that the Musi River development project is being carried out without any environmental clearance. A bench comprising NGT judicial member Pushpa Satyanarayana and technical member Dr Prashanth Gargava took up the matter.
Senior advocate G Rajagopalan appeared for the petitioner. He said, "Work is being started without permission from the Central Environment Department. This is being done in the name of the Gandhi Sarovar Project. Under the Wildlife Protection Act, an environmental impact study is needed for work within 10 km of protected areas. The work is being carried out without public consultation or a detailed project report. Birds and insects live in the Musi catchment areas. Their existence will be disturbed."
Petition With Political Malice: AAG
Additional Advocate General Tera Rajinikanth Reddy argued on behalf of the government. He said, "A person from the opposition party has filed this petition as part of political malice. The opposition party is opposing the Musi development project. The tribunal is being used as a platform for politics. All the petitioner's objections fall within the procedures set by the State Environmental Assessment Authority."
He added, "These do not require Central Environment Department permission. We usually take MoEF permissions before work. We have applied in this regard. Such political petitions should not be allowed."
After hearing the arguments, the bench said the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation has applied for environmental permissions. So, the complaint cannot be entertained at this stage.
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