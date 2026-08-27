ETV Bharat / state

NGT Pulls Up West Bengal Government Over Delays In Solid And Liquid Waste Management

Asansol: The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Delhi has criticised the West Bengal government over alleged deficiencies in the processing and management of solid and liquid waste.

The Tribunal has issued multiple orders to the state government regarding shortcomings in waste management and processing.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about the NGT's observations, West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul blamed successive previous governments for the current situation and said the state has initiated the tendering process to expedite waste-management projects.

"For 15 years under the Trinamool Congress government and the 34 years of Left rule before that, nothing was done regarding waste processing or waste management in the state," Paul said. She added that the present government had begun working on the issue from the beginning of its tenure.

"We have been in office for only 110 days, yet we started thinking about this issue from day one. The tender process is underway, tenders are being floated and will be finalised within a few days," the minister said.

Asked whether the government had fixed responsibility on officials or urban local bodies for delays in implementing the NGT's directions, Paul said multiple agencies would be involved in the process. "Responsibility will be distributed among several agencies in this regard, as this is a massive undertaking across Bengal," she said.