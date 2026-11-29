ETV Bharat / state

NGT Proposes State-Level Committee To Save Erosion-Hit Sunderbans Islands

Sundarbans: As riverbank erosion continue to threaten several islands in the Sunderbans, a special committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recommended setting up a state-level coordination and implementation committee to protect vulnerable islands and villages.

In its report submitted to the NGT on November 26, the committee proposed a comprehensive strategy to combat erosion, conserve mangrove forests and safeguard agricultural land, villages and infrastructure.

Ghoramara Island, located at the mouth of the Hooghly river, is among the worst-affected. Constant erosion has caused its landmass to shrink, forcing people to migrate from their ancestral homes to elsewhere. The island of Lohar Char disappeared decades ago while Mousuni and Gobardhanpur islands are facing severe erosion.

NGT-appointed committee has recommended erosion control measures (ETV Bharat)

The proposed state-level committee would include representatives from the Irrigation and Waterways Department, the West Bengal Coastal Zone Management Authority (WBCZMA), the Forest Department, the Department of Panchayats and Rural Development, the Department of Environment, the Disaster Management Department, and the district administration.

The NGO-appointed panel recommended pooling funds from central and state government schemes to undertake erosion-control measures in a planned manner, mangrove conservation, soil and water conservation, rural development and infrastructure development under a single umbrella. It also suggested appointing WBCZMA as the nodal agency for implementing the proposed measures.

It is also proposed that instead of adopting a uniform approach, the committee recommend developing island-specific protection strategies based on geographical conditions, risks to human settlements, environmental characteristics, and the specific nature of erosion.

Mousuni and Gobardhanpur islands are facing severe erosion (ETV Bharat)

"Coastal changes on Ghoramara Island are a natural process within a dynamic riverine and deltaic environment. Alongside erosion, phenomena such as silt deposition, shifts in river channels, and the redistribution of sediment also occur. However, no single factor can be identified as the primary cause of the erosion, nor has it been possible to precisely quantify the extent of erosion attributable to human activity," the report stated.

According to the committee, rather than indiscriminately constructing embankments or erosion-control infrastructure across the entire island, priority should be given to areas where human settlements, agricultural land, transport routes, and critical infrastructure face immediate danger. The report advised repairing and strengthening existing embankments, while also emphasising the conservation of existing mangrove forests and the planting new mangroves in suitable locations.