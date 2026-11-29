NGT Proposes State-Level Committee To Save Erosion-Hit Sunderbans Islands
An NGT-appointed committee has recommended erosion control measures, mangrove conservation and rural development to protect vulnerable islands of Sunderbans.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST|
Updated : November 29, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Sundarbans: As riverbank erosion continue to threaten several islands in the Sunderbans, a special committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recommended setting up a state-level coordination and implementation committee to protect vulnerable islands and villages.
In its report submitted to the NGT on November 26, the committee proposed a comprehensive strategy to combat erosion, conserve mangrove forests and safeguard agricultural land, villages and infrastructure.
Ghoramara Island, located at the mouth of the Hooghly river, is among the worst-affected. Constant erosion has caused its landmass to shrink, forcing people to migrate from their ancestral homes to elsewhere. The island of Lohar Char disappeared decades ago while Mousuni and Gobardhanpur islands are facing severe erosion.
The proposed state-level committee would include representatives from the Irrigation and Waterways Department, the West Bengal Coastal Zone Management Authority (WBCZMA), the Forest Department, the Department of Panchayats and Rural Development, the Department of Environment, the Disaster Management Department, and the district administration.
The NGO-appointed panel recommended pooling funds from central and state government schemes to undertake erosion-control measures in a planned manner, mangrove conservation, soil and water conservation, rural development and infrastructure development under a single umbrella. It also suggested appointing WBCZMA as the nodal agency for implementing the proposed measures.
It is also proposed that instead of adopting a uniform approach, the committee recommend developing island-specific protection strategies based on geographical conditions, risks to human settlements, environmental characteristics, and the specific nature of erosion.
"Coastal changes on Ghoramara Island are a natural process within a dynamic riverine and deltaic environment. Alongside erosion, phenomena such as silt deposition, shifts in river channels, and the redistribution of sediment also occur. However, no single factor can be identified as the primary cause of the erosion, nor has it been possible to precisely quantify the extent of erosion attributable to human activity," the report stated.
According to the committee, rather than indiscriminately constructing embankments or erosion-control infrastructure across the entire island, priority should be given to areas where human settlements, agricultural land, transport routes, and critical infrastructure face immediate danger. The report advised repairing and strengthening existing embankments, while also emphasising the conservation of existing mangrove forests and the planting new mangroves in suitable locations.
Opposing indiscriminate planting of mangroves in areas with active riverbank erosion, the committee noted that such efforts require a suitable environment. The committee has proposed that the Irrigation and Waterways Department should conduct a sector-wise review of existing protection measures or ongoing projects, identify vulnerable or damaged sections, and determine whether there is a need for maintenance or reinforcement. The report further stated that new protection measures should be limited strictly to areas where intervention is necessary and technically justified. The West Bengal Forest Department, if needed, may seek technical assistance from the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) or other relevant institutions to identify suitable locations for the natural regeneration or restoration of mangroves, it added.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has undertaken dredging operations in the Muriganga river to improve navigability ahead of the Gangasagar Mela in January 2027. Dredging is underway between in four points between Lot No. 8 and Kachuberia, while three new channels have been created to facilitate round-the-clock vessel operations.
Dipankar Jana, Minister for Sundarban Development and Kakdwip MLA, said, "With the Gangasagar Mela in mind, arrangements for pilgrim accommodation are being made at several locations between Babughat and Kakdwip. Dredging operations are targeted for completion by December 30.
Rajesh Mondal, a commuter, said, "I travel to Gangasagar frequently for work, as do many others throughout the year. While vessel services operate smoothly during high tide, they are forced to stop during low tide due to the river's insufficient depth. I have seen dredging carried out year after year, but a lack of proper planning has always led to the riverbed silting up again. Given the systematic, well-planned approach being taken this time, I am hopeful that the situation will improve.
Another commuter, Biswajit Baidya, said, "In previous years, despite allocation of crores of rupees for dredging, the work often failed to meet expectations, causing significant hardship for commuters and pilgrims. With the current scientific and well-planned approach to dredging, it is hoped that pilgrims will no longer have to endure hours of waiting."
The Sundarban region currently faces two major challenges, protecting its islands, human settlements, and environment from riverbank erosion, and ensuring seamless travel for the people attending the Gangasagar Mela.
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