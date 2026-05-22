ETV Bharat / state

NGT Orders Probe Into Illegal Sand Mining In Yamuna Riverbed in Ghaziabad

The Principal Bench of NGT has directed a review of the mining lease granted ( IANS )

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has ordered an inquiry into illegal sand mining in the Yamuna riverbed at Loni in Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

A complainant has alleged that mining is taking place in the main river stream and heavy machinery is being used for the purpose.

He also alleged that night-time mining is taking place and pointed out violations of environmental laws and clearance conditions.

The Principal Bench of the NGT comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, judicial member Dr A Senthil Vel and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad observed that photographs, video recordings, complaints and other material placed on record revealed repeated violations of environmental norms and mining conditions.

The NGT directed the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Uttar Pradesh, and the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, to examine whether the environmental clearance granted to the project proponent should be withdrawn and whether the mining lease should be cancelled.

Appropriate decisions are to be taken after granting an opportunity of hearing to all concerned parties in accordance with law, it directed.