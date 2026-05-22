NGT Orders Probe Into Illegal Sand Mining In Yamuna Riverbed in Ghaziabad
The complainant has alleged that mining is taking place in the main river stream and heavy machinery is being used for the purpose.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has ordered an inquiry into illegal sand mining in the Yamuna riverbed at Loni in Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh.
A complainant has alleged that mining is taking place in the main river stream and heavy machinery is being used for the purpose.
He also alleged that night-time mining is taking place and pointed out violations of environmental laws and clearance conditions.
The Principal Bench of the NGT comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, judicial member Dr A Senthil Vel and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad observed that photographs, video recordings, complaints and other material placed on record revealed repeated violations of environmental norms and mining conditions.
The NGT directed the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Uttar Pradesh, and the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, to examine whether the environmental clearance granted to the project proponent should be withdrawn and whether the mining lease should be cancelled.
Appropriate decisions are to be taken after granting an opportunity of hearing to all concerned parties in accordance with law, it directed.
It also noted that a penalty of Rs 5 lakh has already been imposed on the project proponent under the Uttar Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) Rules, 2021, and the amount has been deposited.
The NGT further directed that if mining operations are permitted in future, the project proponent must strictly comply with all Environmental Clearance conditions, the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016, and the Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020.
Only GPS-enabled vehicles shall be used for transportation of mined material, and weekly monitoring reports along with CCTV footage shall be submitted to the authorities concerned, it stated.
The District Magistrate, Commissioner of Police, and District Mining Officer have also been asked to ensure strict monitoring, including surprise inspections, to prevent illegal mining activities.
The next hearing of the case is scheduled on July 2.
Also Read
Lawyers Urge CJI Retracts SC's 'Unfair Observations' Against Environmental Activists
NGT Takes Cognisance Of Illegal Mining In Yamuna Riverbed; Forms Panel