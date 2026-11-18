ETV Bharat / state

NGT Orders Action Against 53 Hotels, Guest Houses In Delhi Over Groundwater Monitoring Norms

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered action against 53 hotels and guest houses in the national capital for failing to comply with directions regarding the installation of digital water meters and piezometers.

The Principal Bench of the Tribunal, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad, issued the directive to the authorities concerned during the hearing concerning the alleged illegal extraction of groundwater by hotels in the national capital.

The petitioner's grievance is against the alleged illegal withdrawal of groundwater by 536 hotels operating in the Paharganj area.

During the hearing on Monday, the Principal Bench of the Tribunal took note of the Delhi Jal Board's compliance report of September 2, which had identified 123 hotels/guest houses as non-compliant out of 555 establishments.

The Tribunal noted that despite repeated communications by the Delhi Jal Board, these establishments had not installed the required digital water meters and piezometers.

The SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate), Karol Bagh, informed the tribunal that subsequent action had resulted in compliance by 42 establishments, while 25 establishments reported that no borewell existed on their premises. One establishment was outside the jurisdiction of the SDM concerned, and borewells at two establishments had been sealed.