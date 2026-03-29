ETV Bharat / state

NGT Notice To Uttarakhand For No 'Substantial Action' On Mussoorie's Ecologically Sensitive Region

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to Uttarakhand's chief secretary for not taking any "substantial action" regarding its directions to ensure that the environment of the "fragile" or ecologically sensitive region of Mussoorie is not disturbed.

The green body, in May last year, issued the order after disposing of a matter where it initiated suo motu (on its own) proceedings in view of a media report that the 2023 Joshimath disaster was a warning for Mussoorie, where unplanned constructions continued.

"We dispose of this matter with a direction that the state of Uttarakhand will implement the 19 action points (for executing preventive measures) along with all other remedial measures based on sound scientific principles and practices to ensure that the environment of the fragile Himalayan region is not disturbed beyond the carrying capacity," the tribunal's order had said.

The tribunal had sought an action taken report after six months. The NGT on March 24 this year noted that a report had been filed by the state's additional secretary in compliance with the tribunal's directions.