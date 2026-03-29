NGT Notice To Uttarakhand For No 'Substantial Action' On Mussoorie's Ecologically Sensitive Region
The bench posted the matter for further hearing on July 14 and said that no substantial action has been taken on the issues
By PTI
Published : March 29, 2026 at 3:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to Uttarakhand's chief secretary for not taking any "substantial action" regarding its directions to ensure that the environment of the "fragile" or ecologically sensitive region of Mussoorie is not disturbed.
The green body, in May last year, issued the order after disposing of a matter where it initiated suo motu (on its own) proceedings in view of a media report that the 2023 Joshimath disaster was a warning for Mussoorie, where unplanned constructions continued.
"We dispose of this matter with a direction that the state of Uttarakhand will implement the 19 action points (for executing preventive measures) along with all other remedial measures based on sound scientific principles and practices to ensure that the environment of the fragile Himalayan region is not disturbed beyond the carrying capacity," the tribunal's order had said.
The tribunal had sought an action taken report after six months. The NGT on March 24 this year noted that a report had been filed by the state's additional secretary in compliance with the tribunal's directions.
A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad said, "On the perusal of the report, we find that no substantial action has been taken in respect of the relevant issues which were reflected in the order of the tribunal. Though the report is filed by the government of Uttarakhand, no one is present representing the government."
It issued a notice to the state's chief secretary and posted the matter for further hearing on July 14.
The 19 preventive and remedial measures include those for tunnelling and major civil structure projects, development of a GIS-based decision support system for planners and administrators, examination of existing buildings, provision for effective drainage, soil stabilisation measures on degraded slopes, spring-shed rejuvenation, restricting construction of new buildings and proper waste management.
It also includes measures to promote the usage of bio-degradable material, involving locals in environmental conservation programmes, registration of tourists according to the carrying capacity of the area, smooth traffic management and incorporating the remedial measures in a new master plan for Mussoorie.
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