ETV Bharat / state

NGT Issues Slew Of Directions To Puducherry For Strengthening Solid And Liquid Waste Management

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a slew of directions to Puducherry administration which are required to be expedited to bridge the existing gaps in solid and liquid waste management in the Union Territory.

A Principal Bench of the Tribunal comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and an Expert Member Afroz Ahmad has issued the directions while considering compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court in connection with the solid waste management and liquid waste management.

During the recent hearing, the Bench after examining the affidavit filed by the Chief Secretary, Government of Puducherry, and the six-monthly status report for the period October 2025 to March 2026, has observed that efforts were required to be expedited to bridge the existing gaps in solid and liquid waste management.

The Bench has issued detailed directives for solid and liquid waste management.

Solid waste management

The Bench in its order, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, asked the Chief Secretary to ensure complete collection and transportation of municipal solid waste from all four regions of the Union Territory—Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe, with no backlog or garbage vulnerable points; maintain public places, bus stands and narrow roads free from litter and submit ground verification reports; establish proper mechanisms for collection, transportation, storage and management of sanitary and special care waste.

It has also asked to prepare and regulate an inventory of Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) in accordance with applicable waste management rules and judicial directions; improve source segregation of waste and ensure proper placement of colour-coded bins at public locations; ensure scientific management of rejects and residues and conduct regular quality checks of compost; ensure compliance regarding processing of dry/recyclable waste through Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) and proper utilisation of refuse-derived fuel (RDF); and verify the operation and utilisation of the 30 Tons Per Day (TPD) pyrolysis plant in Puducherry.

Besides that, the Bench has directed to complete remediation of approximately 2,48,259 metric tonnes of legacy waste within six months and ensure operational sanitary landfill facilities in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam as per prescribed norms.