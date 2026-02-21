ETV Bharat / state

NGT Imposes Rs 10 Crore Fine, Extends Stay On Tree Felling For Kumbh Mela In Maharashtra

Nashik: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday ordered a Rs 10 crore fine against officials responsible for violating its order halting the tree felling in the Tapovan area of Maharashtra’s Nashik. The tribunal also extended the interim stay on the activity until April 6 after receiving the joint committee's report on the matter.

A combined fine of Rs. 10 crores should be imposed on the respondents for violating the order of the Tribunal dated 12/12/2025. "This fine amount should be recovered from the concerned responsible officers at their personal level so that the negligence of duty is taken into account,” the NGT said, taking serious note of the breach of the temporary stay.

It further stated that contempt action should be initiated against the respondents for wilful violation of the orders. This comes after petitioners raised the issue of tree felling in the Kapila River area, despite the stay.

During the hearing, petitioner advocate Shriram Pingle claimed that the administration was consistently violating the tribunal’s orders. “We have demanded strict punitive action against them, including a fine of Rs 10 crore. The officials responsible for damaging the environment of Tapovan should be held personally responsible,” he said.