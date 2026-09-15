ETV Bharat / state

NGT Hauls Up Telangana For Huge Gaps In Waste Management Data

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal — which had only recently pulled up Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal for discrepancies in data on solid waste management — now has Telangana under its scanner, after a report submitted to it highlighted significant gaps in solid waste management. Notably, the NGT is responsible for ensuring that all states and Union Territories (UTs) adhere to regulations pertaining to solid and sewage waste management, in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court (SC).

The observations were made in a critical examination of an affidavit filed by the Telangana Chief Secretary, concerning compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and other environmental issues, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat. The amicus curiae, in its report to the Tribunal, has flagged the gaps in solid and liquid waste management, and made a slew of recommendations to overcome these.

Major Data Gaps In Solid Waste Management

It mentioned that the state has a population of around 3.50 crore, who are serviced by a total of 135 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The state reported it was generating and collecting 9,240.8 tonnes per day (TPD) of solid waste, of which, 8,469.8 TPD is transported and 7,383.98 TPD processed, resulting in substantial gaps in the waste-management chain.

The report noted that the state did not furnish any figure of total waste segregated, despite segregation at source being the foundation of scientific solid waste management. It also identified a total of 186 legacy waste dumpsites across 128 out of the state's 135 ULBs. Waste currently being disposed of in landfill is recorded at 2,044 TPD, inclusive of refuse from compost, inert waste, and fly ash from compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants.

However, the amicus curiae pointed out that the state has not provided details regarding leachate disposal from the dump/remediation sites; nor of total land recovered from remediation; or of any site-specific remediation plan addressing soil and groundwater contamination; or plans for the utilisation of land recovered from legacy dumpsites.

It said that in the absence of this information, it is not possible to verify whether remediation has been carried out in a scientifically sound and environmentally safe manner.

On Liquid Waste Management, Inadequate & Underutilised Capacity

On liquid waste management, the report said the state reported total sewage generation at 2,752.52 million litres per day (MLD), with a gap of 1,269.12 MLD between generation and treatment. It says that of the operational Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the state, with installed capacity of 2,063.26 MLD, only 1,483.4 MLD is presently utilised. The report concluded that apart from installed STP capacity being grossly inadequate compared to the total sewage generated, even this installed capacity is substantially underutilised.

On household sewer connections, only 8 out of the 135 ULBs have furnished any information. Of these, only 4 reported 100 per cent household connections, while the remaining 4 said their sewer networks haven't even reached 50 per cent of their respective targets. The report says no information has been furnished for the remaining 127 ULBs, which is a matter of concern, since sewage from unconnected households would necessarily be discharged untreated into drains, water bodies, or the ground.