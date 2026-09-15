NGT Hauls Up Telangana For Huge Gaps In Waste Management Data
To fix its waste management system, Telangana must carry out independent drone, satellite audits, install IoT sensors on trucks, and hire waste-pickers, reports Santu Das.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal — which had only recently pulled up Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal for discrepancies in data on solid waste management — now has Telangana under its scanner, after a report submitted to it highlighted significant gaps in solid waste management. Notably, the NGT is responsible for ensuring that all states and Union Territories (UTs) adhere to regulations pertaining to solid and sewage waste management, in accordance with directions of the Supreme Court (SC).
The observations were made in a critical examination of an affidavit filed by the Telangana Chief Secretary, concerning compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and other environmental issues, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat. The amicus curiae, in its report to the Tribunal, has flagged the gaps in solid and liquid waste management, and made a slew of recommendations to overcome these.
Major Data Gaps In Solid Waste Management
It mentioned that the state has a population of around 3.50 crore, who are serviced by a total of 135 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). The state reported it was generating and collecting 9,240.8 tonnes per day (TPD) of solid waste, of which, 8,469.8 TPD is transported and 7,383.98 TPD processed, resulting in substantial gaps in the waste-management chain.
The report noted that the state did not furnish any figure of total waste segregated, despite segregation at source being the foundation of scientific solid waste management. It also identified a total of 186 legacy waste dumpsites across 128 out of the state's 135 ULBs. Waste currently being disposed of in landfill is recorded at 2,044 TPD, inclusive of refuse from compost, inert waste, and fly ash from compressed bio-gas (CBG) plants.
However, the amicus curiae pointed out that the state has not provided details regarding leachate disposal from the dump/remediation sites; nor of total land recovered from remediation; or of any site-specific remediation plan addressing soil and groundwater contamination; or plans for the utilisation of land recovered from legacy dumpsites.
It said that in the absence of this information, it is not possible to verify whether remediation has been carried out in a scientifically sound and environmentally safe manner.
On Liquid Waste Management, Inadequate & Underutilised Capacity
On liquid waste management, the report said the state reported total sewage generation at 2,752.52 million litres per day (MLD), with a gap of 1,269.12 MLD between generation and treatment. It says that of the operational Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the state, with installed capacity of 2,063.26 MLD, only 1,483.4 MLD is presently utilised. The report concluded that apart from installed STP capacity being grossly inadequate compared to the total sewage generated, even this installed capacity is substantially underutilised.
On household sewer connections, only 8 out of the 135 ULBs have furnished any information. Of these, only 4 reported 100 per cent household connections, while the remaining 4 said their sewer networks haven't even reached 50 per cent of their respective targets. The report says no information has been furnished for the remaining 127 ULBs, which is a matter of concern, since sewage from unconnected households would necessarily be discharged untreated into drains, water bodies, or the ground.
It further said no information has been provided on the number/names of sewage drains in the state; nor is there any information on water quality analysis of rivers/streams; or at inlet and outlet points of STPs; even the number of storm water drains or streams being used for sewage disposal isn't provided. The report said this information is required to assess both the extent of pollution caused, and the state's compliance with its statutory obligations.
Measures Recommended By Amicus Curiae
Taking note of these findings, the amicus curiae has recommended a slew of measures to be taken by Telangana to ensure time-bound compliance, strengthen institutional accountability, and enhance environmental safeguards.
It has suggested that the state file a reconciled and ULB-wise break-up of solid waste generation, collection, transportation, segregation and processing for all 135 ULBs, besides taking immediate steps to bridge the 1,269.12 MLD gap between sewage generation and treatment, and 579.86 MLD gap in STP performance. The report also suggested the state fully utilise its existing installed STP capacity of 2,063.26 MLD.
The report suggested that the state must also complete flood plain zoning of all rivers, streams, storm water drains and water bodies used for sewage disposal, and prohibit further discharge of untreated sewage into stormwater drains and natural streams.
Environmentalist's Views
Reacting to the report, Prakriti Srivastava, a retired Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer asserted that India's states frequently misreport waste data to escape massive financial penalties under the NGT's "polluter pays" rules.
"On paper, municipal bodies claim near-perfect collection to hit official targets and secure funding. In reality, city administrators lack the infrastructure to measure waste, relying on guesswork that ignores the informal recycling sector. Officials pass unverified spreadsheets up the chain, counting broken treatment plants at peak capacity to hide a broken contractor system," she told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.
To fix this, Srivastava said cities must replace paperwork with independent drone and satellite audits, install IoT (Internet of Things) weight sensors on trucks for public tracking, and formally hire informal waste-pickers to capture true collection numbers.
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