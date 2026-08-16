NGT Forms Panel To Verify Claim Of Illegal Burning Of Medical Waste In UP's Aligarh
National Green Tribunal sought a response from the state's chief secretary, district magistrate, Aligarh Municipal Corporation, and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).
By PTI
Published : August 16, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a joint committee to verify allegations of illegal burning of hazardous medical waste and plastic in the Civil Lines area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, saying the issue raises "substantial questions" related to the environment.
The green body sought a response from the state's chief secretary, district magistrate, Aligarh Municipal Corporation, and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB). It formed a joint committee comprising representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), UPPCB, and the Aligarh District Magistrate.
The NGT was hearing a letter petition filed by a senior citizen and retired teacher from Aligarh Muslim University. The plea claimed that medical centres and shops at the Muzammil Complex in Civil Lines generate large amounts of medical waste, which is burnt at night or early morning, and that the resulting toxic smoke is causing serious breathing issues for residents.
"Our life has become miserable due to these toxic gases," the plea said. In an order dated August 12, a bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The averments made in the application prima facie raise substantial questions relating to environment."
"In view of the facts and circumstances of the case, we consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted with the direction to verify the factual position and to suggest appropriate remedial measures," the tribunal said.
The NGT directed the panel to "undertake visits to the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, associate the applicant and representative of the concerned project proponent, verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action and to submit its report within one month to this tribunal." The matter has been listed for further proceedings on September 25.
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