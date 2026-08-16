ETV Bharat / state

NGT Forms Panel To Verify Claim Of Illegal Burning Of Medical Waste In UP's Aligarh

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a joint committee to verify allegations of illegal burning of hazardous medical waste and plastic in the Civil Lines area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, saying the issue raises "substantial questions" related to the environment.

The green body sought a response from the state's chief secretary, district magistrate, Aligarh Municipal Corporation, and Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB). It formed a joint committee comprising representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), UPPCB, and the Aligarh District Magistrate.

The NGT was hearing a letter petition filed by a senior citizen and retired teacher from Aligarh Muslim University. The plea claimed that medical centres and shops at the Muzammil Complex in Civil Lines generate large amounts of medical waste, which is burnt at night or early morning, and that the resulting toxic smoke is causing serious breathing issues for residents.

"Our life has become miserable due to these toxic gases," the plea said. In an order dated August 12, a bench of judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The averments made in the application prima facie raise substantial questions relating to environment."