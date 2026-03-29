ETV Bharat / state

NGT Forms Panel To Look Into Tree Felling, Encroachment, Illegal Mining In Dehradun

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken serious cognisance of allegations of large-scale illegal tree felling, encroachment on forest land, and unauthorised mining in the Kothal Gate area of ​​Dehradun. The tribunal directed the constitution of a joint committee that will submit its report on the matter within eight weeks.

The committee will have representatives from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the principal chief conservator of forests, Uttarakhand and the district magistrate, Dehradun.

The NGT, principal bench, New Delhi, was hearing an application by Pradeep Sharma, who alleged that one, Jain Developers, has not only illegally felled trees but has also encroached upon forest land and engaged in unauthorised mining. It was further submitted that these activities continued despite a 'Stop Work' notice issued in 2014.

The bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (chairperson), A Senthil Vel (expert member) and Afroz Ahmad (expert member) observed that this case raises significant questions concerning compliance with environmental standards.