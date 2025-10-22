ETV Bharat / state

NGT Files Suo Motu Case Over Waste Management At Visva-Bharati, Seeks Report Within 2 Months

Bolpur: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has filed a suo-motu case questioning as to why Visva-Bharati does not have a proper system to manage liquid and solid wastes and sought a report in this regard within two months. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on December 22.

Visva-Bharati's acting public relations officer Atig Ghosh said, "The Poush Mela has not received environmental clearance. The NGT has filed a suo motu case and sought a report from the state administration. However, we have already given a report. There seems to be a communication gap somewhere. When the court has sought information, we will again submit a report on time."

Environment activist Subhash Dutta had filed two cases in the NGT in 2016 and 2018 regarding pollution at the traditional Poush Mela in Santiniketan. In those two cases the court had ordered Visva-Bharati to make adequate arrangements for liquid and solid waste control and disposal.

In 2017, the authorities held an eco-friendly Poush Mela in compliance with the rules of the NGT. As a result, no case was filed. Again in 2018, Dutta complained about pollution at Poush Mela, alleging that the people living in the Visva-Bharati area do not have proper arrangement for controlling and discharging solid and liquid waste. Based on this complaint, the NGT formed a committee to look into the matter.

Later, in 2020, the tribunal told the Visva-Bharati authorities that management of solid and liquid waste should be done as per the law. However, Dutta again filed a case for flouting the norms. After this, NGT ordered the Visva-Bharati authorities to submit their statement on the said audit report in an affidavit within three weeks. Despite all this, it is alleged that the authorities have not taken any action regarding solid and liquid waste management.