NGT Directs UPPCB To Levy Environmental Compensation Over Muzaffarnagar Legacy Waste
After Muzaffarnagar Municipal Council told NGT it had disposed of 2.2 lakh MT legacy waste, the tribunal found 5 lakh MT still lying around.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to take appropriate action for the levy of environmental compensation in connection with the continued accumulation and non-clearance of legacy waste at the Kidwai Nagar waste disposal site in Muzaffarnagar.
The Principal Bench of the Tribunal, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad, issued the directive while hearing a matter relating to allegations of improper management and illegal dumping of solid waste within the jurisdiction of Nagar Palika Parishad in Muzaffarnagar.
The bench has been monitoring the matter since 2024, and has issued repeated directions regarding management and clearance of legacy waste.
During the recent hearing, the Tribunal noted that the Muzaffarnagar Municipal Council had stated that 2,24,655 metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste had been scientifically disposed of at the Kidwai Nagar site, while also stating that some quantity of legacy waste remained at the dump site.
The NGT had subsequently been informed that approximately 5 lakh MT of legacy waste was still lying at the site, leading it to question the discrepancy between the statement made in the reply, and the quantity disclosed during the hearing.
As per the latest survey and assessment of legacy waste disposed of at the Kidwai Nagar waste disposal plant between October 29, 2024 and November 3, 2024, this was assessed at approximately 2,08,574.976 MT, with a timeline for its clearance stated as April 30, 2028.
The tribunal further observed that the affidavit filed by the Muzaffarnagar Municipal Council on August 3 did not disclose the quantity of legacy waste accumulated at the site after November 3, 2024. The bench observed that the affidavit revealed that serious efforts had not been made to clear the legacy waste.
In view of the continued accumulation, the tribunal directed the UPPCB to take appropriate action for levy of environmental compensation for failure to clear the legacy waste and for allowing it to accumulate at the site. It directed that the environmental compensation be levied in accordance with the principles of natural justice upon the persons responsible for accumulation of the waste.
The tribunal also noted submissions concerning non-compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the environmental and health hazards allegedly caused to nearby residents due to continued accumulation of waste.
The UPPCB has been directed to furnish its report at least one week before the next date of hearing, which has been listed on October 14.