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NGT Directs UPPCB To Levy Environmental Compensation Over Muzaffarnagar Legacy Waste

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to take appropriate action for the levy of environmental compensation in connection with the continued accumulation and non-clearance of legacy waste at the Kidwai Nagar waste disposal site in Muzaffarnagar.

The Principal Bench of the Tribunal, comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad, issued the directive while hearing a matter relating to allegations of improper management and illegal dumping of solid waste within the jurisdiction of Nagar Palika Parishad in Muzaffarnagar.

The bench has been monitoring the matter since 2024, and has issued repeated directions regarding management and clearance of legacy waste.

During the recent hearing, the Tribunal noted that the Muzaffarnagar Municipal Council had stated that 2,24,655 metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste had been scientifically disposed of at the Kidwai Nagar site, while also stating that some quantity of legacy waste remained at the dump site.

The NGT had subsequently been informed that approximately 5 lakh MT of legacy waste was still lying at the site, leading it to question the discrepancy between the statement made in the reply, and the quantity disclosed during the hearing.