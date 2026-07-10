ETV Bharat / state

NGT Directs Gurugram DC To File Affidavit On Bandhwari Landfill Management

FILE - Smoke and flames continue to billow out of the Bandhwari landfill site that caught fire, in Gurugram ( ANI )

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the deputy commissioner of Gurugram to file an affidavit on multiple issues concerning the Bandhwari landfill site, including the steps taken for source segregation of waste and measures to prevent leachate flow. The green body is hearing the matter of clearing the legacy waste from the landfill site.

In an order dated July 7, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad noted that in pursuance of its earlier order, Gurugram's deputy commissioner had submitted a report on the status of legacy waste cleared between January 2023 and June 30, 2026.

According to the report, 38.40 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste had been processed while 18.07 lakh MT was the balance waste not yet processed, the tribunal noted.

It said according to the submissions of Gurugram municipal corporation's counsel, there was an addition of 1,500 MT of fresh waste every day at the site and the advocate sought four weeks to submit details, including the timeline to clear the legacy waste.

It directed the civic body to disclose the timeline for stopping the fresh dumping of the waste at the site and the manner in which the entire legacy waste, including the fresh dumping, will be cleared. The tribunal said that considering the forthcoming monsoon, the corporation will take adequate steps to ensure that no leachate flows outside the landfill site.