ETV Bharat / state

NGT Directs Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Strengthen Biomedical Waste Disposal System

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and other authorities to strengthen the collection, transportation and disposal of biomedical waste following allegations of unauthorised dumping and burning of expired medicines in an open area of the Madhya Pradesh capital.

The directions were issued by the NGT's Central Zone Bench while hearing a case concerning the alleged dumping and burning of expired medicines, including medicine strips, syrup bottles and injection vials, on an open plot behind the RTO premises at Rani Avantibai Transport Nagar in Bhopal.

The Bench, comprising Judicial Member Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert member Justice Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, took note of the remedial measures already undertaken by the authorities.

According to the Tribunal, the biomedical waste found at the site was removed by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and handed over to an authorised Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF). The facility confirmed that 5.2 kg of expired medicines had been received and scientifically disposed of through incineration.

A Joint Committee constituted by the NGT subsequently inspected the site on August 27 and found the area vacant. No expired medicines, biomedical waste, ash, burnt material or other residue linked to the reported incident was found during the inspection.

Focus On Segregation And Safe Collection

While disposing of the matter, the other day, the Tribunal issued a series of directions aimed at preventing the recurrence of unauthorised dumping or mixing of biomedical waste with municipal waste.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has been directed to ensure effective source-level segregation and separate collection of household healthcare-related waste and its regular handover to authorised biomedical waste treatment facilities.

The civic body must also maintain proper records and strengthen vigilance during the collection and transportation process to prevent unauthorised disposal.

GPS Tracking For Waste Vehicles

The NGT further directed that vehicles transporting biomedical waste should be equipped with GPS facilities for online and real-time tracking.

Such vehicles must have separate cabins for staff and designated colour-coded containers for biomedical waste. The waste compartments should be leak-proof and carry appropriate biohazard markings.

The Tribunal also stipulated that transportation vehicles must possess valid registration and pollution-under-control certificates. Authorities have been asked to plan transportation routes appropriately and, wherever possible, operate biomedical waste vehicles during non-peak traffic hours.