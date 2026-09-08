NGT Directs Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Strengthen Biomedical Waste Disposal System
The directions were issued while hearing a case concerning the dumping of expired medicines, including strips, syrup bottles and injection vials, on an open plot.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and other authorities to strengthen the collection, transportation and disposal of biomedical waste following allegations of unauthorised dumping and burning of expired medicines in an open area of the Madhya Pradesh capital.
The directions were issued by the NGT's Central Zone Bench while hearing a case concerning the alleged dumping and burning of expired medicines, including medicine strips, syrup bottles and injection vials, on an open plot behind the RTO premises at Rani Avantibai Transport Nagar in Bhopal.
The Bench, comprising Judicial Member Justice Sheo Kumar Singh and Expert member Justice Sudhir Kumar Chaturvedi, took note of the remedial measures already undertaken by the authorities.
According to the Tribunal, the biomedical waste found at the site was removed by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and handed over to an authorised Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility (CBWTF). The facility confirmed that 5.2 kg of expired medicines had been received and scientifically disposed of through incineration.
A Joint Committee constituted by the NGT subsequently inspected the site on August 27 and found the area vacant. No expired medicines, biomedical waste, ash, burnt material or other residue linked to the reported incident was found during the inspection.
Focus On Segregation And Safe Collection
While disposing of the matter, the other day, the Tribunal issued a series of directions aimed at preventing the recurrence of unauthorised dumping or mixing of biomedical waste with municipal waste.
The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has been directed to ensure effective source-level segregation and separate collection of household healthcare-related waste and its regular handover to authorised biomedical waste treatment facilities.
The civic body must also maintain proper records and strengthen vigilance during the collection and transportation process to prevent unauthorised disposal.
GPS Tracking For Waste Vehicles
The NGT further directed that vehicles transporting biomedical waste should be equipped with GPS facilities for online and real-time tracking.
Such vehicles must have separate cabins for staff and designated colour-coded containers for biomedical waste. The waste compartments should be leak-proof and carry appropriate biohazard markings.
The Tribunal also stipulated that transportation vehicles must possess valid registration and pollution-under-control certificates. Authorities have been asked to plan transportation routes appropriately and, wherever possible, operate biomedical waste vehicles during non-peak traffic hours.
Importantly, the Tribunal said the total time between the generation of biomedical waste and its final treatment — including collection and transportation — should not exceed 48 hours.
Action Against Defaulting Healthcare Facilities
The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has been directed to ensure that all healthcare facilities possess the necessary consent and authorisation and are members of an authorised Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility.
The NGT said appropriate action should be initiated against healthcare gainst healthcare facilities found violating the prescribed norms.
The BMC has also been asked to strengthen systems for collecting and disposing of biomedical waste generated by households and hospitals and to undertake wider public awareness campaigns on safe waste management practices.
Strict Enforcement of Waste Management Rules
The Tribunal directed to strictly implement the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and the Bio-Medical Waste Waste Management Rules, 2016.
It stressed that open dumping and burning of biomedical waste must be prevented under all circumstances.
The NGT also underscored the importance of public participation and awareness, referring to the responsibility of every waste generator to properly segregate, store and hand over waste for authorised disposal.
With the site cleared and the waste scientifically disposed of, the NGT disposed of the case.
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