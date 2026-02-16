NGT Bans 85 Mining Sites In Punjab, Tehsildar Conducts Checking In Gurdaspur
Recently, Punjab Water Resources Department issued tender notices for desilting from 85 sites, which were identified last year.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Gurdaspur: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned mining in all 85 sites across the state following a petition filed by the panchayat of Gahlari village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
The order was passed by the New Delhi-based NGT's principal bench and the ban will remain in effect till further orders.
Punjab Water Resources Department had identified these 85 sites last year and recently issued tender notices for extracting sand and gravel from these sites.
The Gahlari panchayat's consel argued that the desilting work is being done for commercial purposes so it is mandatory to take environmental clearances as per the law. The Panchayat also said that their village is located downstream of the river and if mining is done here, it will have an adverse impact on the land of the villagers.
Taking a tough stance, the NGT said, "Even though the tender process will proceed, desilting work will not start."
The villagers said that environmental norms are being ignored under the guise of mining. Between August and September 2025, plots were destroyed on a large scale due to severe floods in many areas of Punjab. Villagers believe that due to illegal mining, the river embankments were weakened, resulting which, floods caused huge destruction.
A mining department official said the department will comment in this matter only after going through the NGT order.
Following reports of mining activities along Ravi River banks at Gurdaspur's Makora Pattan area, Gurdaspur Tehsildar Dalwinder Jeet Singh reached the spot for checking. He said, "After the NGT order, mining has been stopped everywhere. If mining is held in any place then strict action will be taken."
