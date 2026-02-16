ETV Bharat / state

NGT Bans 85 Mining Sites In Punjab, Tehsildar Conducts Checking In Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned mining in all 85 sites across the state following a petition filed by the panchayat of Gahlari village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

The order was passed by the New Delhi-based NGT's principal bench and the ban will remain in effect till further orders.

Punjab Water Resources Department had identified these 85 sites last year and recently issued tender notices for extracting sand and gravel from these sites.

The Gahlari panchayat's consel argued that the desilting work is being done for commercial purposes so it is mandatory to take environmental clearances as per the law. The Panchayat also said that their village is located downstream of the river and if mining is done here, it will have an adverse impact on the land of the villagers.