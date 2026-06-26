ETV Bharat / state

NGT Asks UP Dept To Take Action Against 'Illegal' Groundwater Extraction In Noida, Greater Noida

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has asked the Uttar Pradesh Ground Water Department to consider a complaint regarding the alleged illegal extraction of groundwater in Noida and Greater Noida, and take appropriate action.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad was hearing a petition by environmental conservationist Vikrant Tongad, which claimed private builders, industries and individuals were illegally extracting groundwater in Noida and Greater Noida, especially in Sectors 145 and 153 of Noida and Sectors 94 and 150 in the Tech Zone area of Greater Noida.

Advocate Akash Vashishtha, who appeared on behalf of the applicant, submitted, “We have been continuously writing to the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) and other concerned authorities seeking action to prevent illegal groundwater extraction, but to no avail.”