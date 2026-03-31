ETV Bharat / state

NGT Asks Haryana Power To Explore Possibility Of Dense Plantation At Ash Disposal Site

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) to explore the possibility of having a dense plantation in the 152-acre area reclaimed after lifting fly ash from a disposal site.

The green body is hearing the matter regarding the disposal of fly ash, a byproduct of coal-based power stations, lying at the site of the Faridabad Thermal Power Station (FTPS), a unit of HPGCL.

In an order dated March 25, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad noted that there were two ash disposal sites or ash dykes, of which the old dyke, spread over 103 acres, had been remediated or settled, while the new dyke had been evacuated after the lifting of ash.

The bench said, "The record reflects that on remediation of the new ash dyke an area of 152 acres has been reclaimed by the HPGCL. If this area is not put to any other use, it should be utilised for the betterment of the environment."