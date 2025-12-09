ETV Bharat / state

NFR Deploys Underwater Robotic Drones To Check Condition Of 34 Bridges

Alipurduar: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to deploy underwater robotic drones to test the condition of the portions of 34 bridges that remain inundated, and the assessment work has already kicked off.

Devendra Singh, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Alipurduar Division of NFR, said those parts of railway bridges that can't be inspected from the ground are being monitored through robotic drones. "Pictures of the underwater portions of bridges are being clicked by robots to initiate necessary measures after analysing them thoroughly," he added.

The NFR is responsible for train services in parts of Northeast India, including West Bengal. Apart from major rivers like the Brahmaputra and Teesta, there are several bridges over rivers and rivulets, totalling 34. One of them is the Saraighat Bridge over the Brahmaputra in Assam. The Alipurduar Division has 18 of these bridges connecting about 4,200 km of railway tracks, Singh said.