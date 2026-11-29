ED Arrests Mastermind Of Money Laundering Scam In Rajasthan's Jaipur
The accused along with his associated deceived investors promising them that their money would be invested in development projects in Dholera, Gujarat.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Jaipur: The Jaipur zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Ranveer Singh, alias Ranveer Bijarnia, for his alleged involvement in a money laundering scam related to the Nexa Evergreen Group.
ED said Ranveer, the mastermind of the scam, was produced before the special court (PMLA) in Jaipur from where he was remanded to ED custody till December 3.
The ED initiated the investigation based on several FIRs and chargesheets filed by Rajasthan Police against the Nexa Evergreen Group. The investigation revealed that Ranveer along with Subhash Chandra Bijarnia and other associates, deceived investors by promising them that their money would be invested in land development and plotting projects in Dholera Smart City, Gujarat. The investors were promised either a three per cent return every week for 60 weeks or a plot in Dholera City.
ED, Jaipur has arrested key mastermind Ranveer Singh alias Ranveer Bijarniya on 27.11.2026 under PMLA, 2002 in the Nexa Evergreen group fraud case wherein investors were duped with Rs.2,676 Crore (approx.) under the false pretext of land development and plotting projects at Dholera Smart City, Gujarat between 2019 and 2023. The Hon’ble Special PMLA Court, Jaipur has granted ED custody of Ranveer Singh till 03.11.2026.— ED (@dir_ed) November 28, 2026
The accused had devised a "multi-level referral scheme" that offered commissions and rewards such as laptops, motorcycles, and cars for attracting new investors. According to the company's software data, 47,664 investors received less than their invested amount, resulting in a total loss of Rs 932.54 crore.
The ED investigation revealed that Ranveer and Subhash established a network of companies, LLPs, partnership firms, and proprietorship firms in the names of their associates and investors. The entities and their bank accounts were used to raise funds from investors, pay returns to previous investors, and purchase real estate, similar to a Ponzi scheme. This concealed the true source and ownership of the funds.
The investigation also revealed that the software platform, investor management, banking operations, and money laundering were all carried out under Ranveer's instructions.
In June 2025, the ED had conducted searches at 25 locations in Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Ahmedabad under Section 17 of the PMLA and seized Rs 2.05 crore in cash. Besides, Rs 15.31 crore held in bank and crypto accounts was frozen. Subhash was arrested on August 10 this year.
The ED through a provisional attachment order dated August 6 of this year, attached 69 immovable properties and funds held in 26 bank accounts/term deposits, totaling Rs 34.91 crore. The ED has seized properties including land and plots in Gujarat, residential flats in Goa, and a stake in a resort company.
Approximately Rs 52 crore worth of assets have been seized in the case so far. The ED also filed a prosecution complaint against Subhash and other accused/entities in the Special Court (PMLA) in Jaipur on August 7 this year.
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