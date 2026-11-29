ETV Bharat / state

ED Arrests Mastermind Of Money Laundering Scam In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur : The Jaipur zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Ranveer Singh, alias Ranveer Bijarnia, for his alleged involvement in a money laundering scam related to the Nexa Evergreen Group.

ED said Ranveer, the mastermind of the scam, was produced before the special court (PMLA) in Jaipur from where he was remanded to ED custody till December 3.

The ED initiated the investigation based on several FIRs and chargesheets filed by Rajasthan Police against the Nexa Evergreen Group. The investigation revealed that Ranveer along with Subhash Chandra Bijarnia and other associates, deceived investors by promising them that their money would be invested in land development and plotting projects in Dholera Smart City, Gujarat. The investors were promised either a three per cent return every week for 60 weeks or a plot in Dholera City.

The accused had devised a "multi-level referral scheme" that offered commissions and rewards such as laptops, motorcycles, and cars for attracting new investors. According to the company's software data, 47,664 investors received less than their invested amount, resulting in a total loss of Rs 932.54 crore.

The ED investigation revealed that Ranveer and Subhash established a network of companies, LLPs, partnership firms, and proprietorship firms in the names of their associates and investors. The entities and their bank accounts were used to raise funds from investors, pay returns to previous investors, and purchase real estate, similar to a Ponzi scheme. This concealed the true source and ownership of the funds.

The investigation also revealed that the software platform, investor management, banking operations, and money laundering were all carried out under Ranveer's instructions.