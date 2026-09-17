ETV Bharat / state

Newspaper Vendor Shot Dead In Jammu

Jammu: A newspaper vendor was shot dead by an unknown gunman in Resham Ghar colony of Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu city in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the police, Sharma was inside his house when a gunman barged inside and shot him from close range. "He was shot multiple times and the gunman fled from the spot. The vendor was immediately taken to nearby Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu where he was declared as brought dead," said an official.

A case has been registered at police station Bakshi Nagar and a manhunt has been launched to identify and arrest the attacker. It was not immediately known whether the vendor was shot dead by terrorists. Police are yet to issue an official statement in this regard. Further investigation is underway.