Newlywed Woman Found Dead In Haryana; Husband, Girlfriend Accused Of Murder
Police launch manhunt - for the husband and his girlfriend, both are currently absconding - after decomposed body recovered from locked room in Manesar.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Gurugram: A shocking murder case has emerged from Manesar in Haryana's Gurugram district, where a newly married woman was allegedly killed by her husband and his girlfriend barely three months after the wedding.
The victim, identified as Madhu, had reportedly gone missing under suspicious circumstances on May 21. What initially appeared to be a missing-person case soon turned into a murder investigation after police recovered her decomposed body from a locked room allegedly linked to the husband's girlfriend. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused husband and the woman, both of whom are currently absconding.
According to preliminary police findings and complaints filed by the victim's family, Madhu's husband allegedly attempted to mislead both relatives and investigators after her disappearance.
Family members alleged that he fabricated a story claiming Madhu had fled the house with jewellery and other valuables. Initially, some relative reportedly believed the explanation. However as days passed without any contact from Madhu and inconsistencies in the husband's statements, suspicion began to grow.
The victim's family later approached the police alleging foul play and accusing the husband of deliberately misleading them.
Body Recovered From Locked Bathroom
During the course of the investigation, police reportedly reached a room associated with the husband's alleged girlfriend on Sunday.
Officials found the room locked from outside. After receiving no response, police broke open the door on suspicion.
Investigators said a strong pungent foul odour permeated the entire premises. Upon checking the bathroom, police discovered Madhu's decomposed body.
The condition of the body suggested that the murder may have taken place several days earlier.
Police subsequently took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause and timing of death.
Marriage Took Place Three Months Ago
According to family members, Madhu had married the accused around three months ago. Relatives alleged that marital tensions had surfaced shortly after the marriage, though the exact nature of the disputes remains under investigation.
Police are also probing the alleged involvement of the husband's girlfriend and examining whether the murder was premeditated.
Investigators are collecting forensic evidence from the scene and reviewing call records and digital communication linked to the accused.
Based on the complaint filed by the victim's family, the Manesar police have registered a murder case against the husband and his alleged girlfriend. Several police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Officials said further details would emerge after the post-mortem report and forensic analysis are completed.
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