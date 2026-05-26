ETV Bharat / state

Newlywed Woman Found Dead In Haryana; Husband, Girlfriend Accused Of Murder

Gurugram: A shocking murder case has emerged from Manesar in Haryana's Gurugram district, where a newly married woman was allegedly killed by her husband and his girlfriend barely three months after the wedding.

The victim, identified as Madhu, had reportedly gone missing under suspicious circumstances on May 21. What initially appeared to be a missing-person case soon turned into a murder investigation after police recovered her decomposed body from a locked room allegedly linked to the husband's girlfriend. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused husband and the woman, both of whom are currently absconding.

According to preliminary police findings and complaints filed by the victim's family, Madhu's husband allegedly attempted to mislead both relatives and investigators after her disappearance.

Family members alleged that he fabricated a story claiming Madhu had fled the house with jewellery and other valuables. Initially, some relative reportedly believed the explanation. However as days passed without any contact from Madhu and inconsistencies in the husband's statements, suspicion began to grow.

The victim's family later approached the police alleging foul play and accusing the husband of deliberately misleading them.

Body Recovered From Locked Bathroom

During the course of the investigation, police reportedly reached a room associated with the husband's alleged girlfriend on Sunday.

Officials found the room locked from outside. After receiving no response, police broke open the door on suspicion.