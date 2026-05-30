ETV Bharat / state

Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari; Husband Critical After Attempting Same

Dhamtari: A newlywed woman died by suicide while her husband is in critical condition after allegedly attempting to take his own life in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Banspara Ward under the Kotwali police station area.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman had been suffering from a stomach-related illness for a long time. Family members said she had been under treatment and was under mental stress because of her health condition.

Police said an argument reportedly broke out between the couple over her illness. Following the dispute, the woman allegedly took the extreme step at home.

As soon as her husband learned about the incident, he rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital. However, doctors declared that she had died before being brought in.