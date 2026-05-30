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Newlywed Woman Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari; Husband Critical After Attempting Same

According to police, the 21-year-old woman had been suffering from a stomach-related illness for a long time.

A newlywed woman died by suicide while her husband is in critical condition after allegedly attempting to take his own life in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, police said on Saturday.
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Dhamtari: A newlywed woman died by suicide while her husband is in critical condition after allegedly attempting to take his own life in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Banspara Ward under the Kotwali police station area.

According to police, the 21-year-old woman had been suffering from a stomach-related illness for a long time. Family members said she had been under treatment and was under mental stress because of her health condition.

Police said an argument reportedly broke out between the couple over her illness. Following the dispute, the woman allegedly took the extreme step at home.

As soon as her husband learned about the incident, he rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital. However, doctors declared that she had died before being brought in.

The deceased's husband later allegedly returned home and also attempted to end his life. Family members and local residents rushed him to hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU. His condition remains critical. Dhamtari CSP Abhishek Chaturvedi said the woman’s prolonged illness was the reason for stress and that had led to the dispute between the couple.

“The deceased woman had a stomach-related ailment. An argument had taken place between her and her husband over this issue. Following the dispute, she took the extreme step. Later, the husband also attempted suicide. He is not in a condition to give a statement at present. Further action will be taken after his statement is recorded,” the officer said.

The woman’s body has been kept in the mortuary and will be handed over to her family after post-mortem examination. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read More:

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  2. 'Modi-Pradhan Duo Accountable To This Family': Rahul Meets Kin Of NEET Student Who Died By Suicide
  3. Woman Dies By Suicide At Police Wireless Tower In Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur

TAGGED:

DHAMTARI
KOTWALI
BANSPARA WARD
CSP ABHISHEK CHATURVEDI
CHHATTISGARH NEWS

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