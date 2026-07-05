Newlywed Woman Dies After Fall From Third-Floor In Delhi; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment
Death of a newly wed woman within three months of marriage in Delhi's Lodhi Colony triggers police probe.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The mysterious death of a newlywed woman less than three months after her marriage in Delhi's Lodhi Colony has sparked allegations of dowry harassment and murder from her family.
While police are investigating all possible angles after she died following a fall from a third-floor building, her family has accused her husband and in-laws of sustained harassment, insisting that she has been murdered.
On Saturday, the woman was found in critical condition after falling from the third floor of a building in B-Block. The incident caused a stir in the locality. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
The woman's family has accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to continuous harassment despite the marriage being barely two-and-a-half months old. They alleged that she faced repeated torture and verbal abuse.
Police said they are examining all possible angles, and the probe is currently underway. "A case has been registered, and the inquiry is in progress,” a police official said.
The deceased's brother said his sister had been working for the past five years. Recalling her last conversation with their mother, he said she had informed the family that she had left work and was heading home. When the family members tried contacting her later, her mobile phone was switched off.
"My sister was subjected to continuous harassment after her marriage," the victim's brother claimed.
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