ETV Bharat / state

Newlywed Woman Dies After Fall From Third-Floor In Delhi; Family Alleges Dowry Harassment

New Delhi: The mysterious death of a newlywed woman less than three months after her marriage in Delhi's Lodhi Colony has sparked allegations of dowry harassment and murder from her family.

While police are investigating all possible angles after she died following a fall from a third-floor building, her family has accused her husband and in-laws of sustained harassment, insisting that she has been murdered.

On Saturday, the woman was found in critical condition after falling from the third floor of a building in B-Block. The incident caused a stir in the locality. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The woman's family has accused her husband and in-laws of subjecting her to continuous harassment despite the marriage being barely two-and-a-half months old. They alleged that she faced repeated torture and verbal abuse.