Newlywed Woman Abducted by Relatives from Rajasthan's Churu SP Office Premises; Police Launch Search
Krishna, who lives in Jhadsar, and Bhavna, a woman from Nathwana, Bikaner, got married about 10 days ago after meeting each other on social media.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:58 AM IST|
Updated : May 26, 2026 at 4:05 AM IST
Churu: In a bizarre security incident, a married woman who had gone to seek protection at the SP office with her husband following a love marriage reportedly got kidnapped by her family members from the SP office in Churu, Rajasthan, on Monday.
The kidnappers not only thrashed the bridegroom but also forcefully took away the woman in a vehicle after breaking down one of the gates of the highly secured building complex. According to SP Nishchay Prasad M, four police teams have been constituted for the search for the woman and the arrest of the accused.
"We are investigating CCTV footage and we will get hold of the woman within no time," said the SP and added that an inquiry has also been initiated against those police officers who were negligent about their duties.
Krishna, who lives in Jhadsar, and Bhavna, a woman from Nathwana, Bikaner, got married about 10 days ago after meeting each other on social media. As they were being threatened by the relatives of the girl, the couple, along with the brother-in-law of the groom named Vikas, came to register their marriage in the office of SP, Churu on Monday morning.
This whole act took place when both the people were present inside the waiting room of the complainants' section as instructed by the office authorities. The relatives of the girl came there all of a sudden and started thrashing them physically, even tearing off the clothes of the bridegroom. They took Bhavna away with them in their car, leaving the heavily guarded office premises through a side gate.
The audacious kidnapping incident at the foremost police headquarters of the region has brought a lot of embarrassment to the organization and raised fears regarding the security of people. Expressing their doubts over the efficiency of the law enforcement authorities, the family members of the aggrieved bridegroom noted that if a couple is not secure against criminals at the SP’s office, one can imagine their safety elsewhere.