ETV Bharat / state

Newlywed Woman Abducted by Relatives from Rajasthan's Churu SP Office Premises; Police Launch Search

Churu: In a bizarre security incident, a married woman who had gone to seek protection at the SP office with her husband following a love marriage reportedly got kidnapped by her family members from the SP office in Churu, Rajasthan, on Monday.

The kidnappers not only thrashed the bridegroom but also forcefully took away the woman in a vehicle after breaking down one of the gates of the highly secured building complex. According to SP Nishchay Prasad M, four police teams have been constituted for the search for the woman and the arrest of the accused.

"We are investigating CCTV footage and we will get hold of the woman within no time," said the SP and added that an inquiry has also been initiated against those police officers who were negligent about their duties.