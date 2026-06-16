Newlywed Delhi Woman Vacationing With Husband Found Dead At Mussoorie Homestay
The couple had checked in at the homestay near Tipridhar on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti road on Saturday.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Mussoorie: A 27-year-old newlywed woman from Delhi staying at a homestay with her husband in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday.
It is understood that the couple from Delhi was staying at a homestay near Tipridhar on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti road, where the wife was found unconscious in the room on Monday morning.
According to the police, the husband stated that when he woke up in the morning, he found his wife lying on the floor bleeding from the nose and showed no signs of movement. The panicked husband immediately informed the homestay management and the police.
Upon receiving the information, the Mussoorie police, a 108 ambulance, and subsequently a forensic team arrived at the scene. After an examination, the woman was declared dead.
The police identified the deceased woman as Radha Gayatri, originally from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and based in Delhi. She had married Soumya Sricharan—who works in the IT sector—about seven months ago. Police investigation revealed that the couple had married in November 2023; the husband worked in Pune, while the wife was employed in Gurugram.
The police stated that the couple had set out from Delhi to visit Uttarakhand on June 13. After spending time in Rishikesh, they arrived in Mussoorie on Saturday night and checked into the homestay located on the Dhanaulti road.
Investigators have also spotted bloodstains on the bedsheet in the room while two empty liquor bottles were also found there. Police suspect that the couple had consumed alcohol during the night. Officials stated that the field unit has collected evidence by conducting videography and photography of the room. Samples collected from the scene have been sent for analysis.
The deceased woman's in-laws have arrived in Mussoorie, while her parents too have set out for Uttarakhand from Visakhapatnam. Family members and police officials were seen moving in and out of the homestay throughout the day.
Given the gravity of the incident, the police have requested a panel of doctors to conduct the post-mortem examination while ensuring it is videographed. Officials state that the actual cause of death will only become clear following the post-mortem report and forensic investigation.
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