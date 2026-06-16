ETV Bharat / state

Newlywed Delhi Woman Vacationing With Husband Found Dead At Mussoorie Homestay

Mussoorie: A 27-year-old newlywed woman from Delhi staying at a homestay with her husband in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday.

It is understood that the couple from Delhi was staying at a homestay near Tipridhar on the Mussoorie-Dhanaulti road, where the wife was found unconscious in the room on Monday morning.

According to the police, the husband stated that when he woke up in the morning, he found his wife lying on the floor bleeding from the nose and showed no signs of movement. The panicked husband immediately informed the homestay management and the police.

Upon receiving the information, the Mussoorie police, a 108 ambulance, and subsequently a forensic team arrived at the scene. After an examination, the woman was declared dead.

The police identified the deceased woman as Radha Gayatri, originally from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and based in Delhi. She had married Soumya Sricharan—who works in the IT sector—about seven months ago. Police investigation revealed that the couple had married in November 2023; the husband worked in Pune, while the wife was employed in Gurugram.