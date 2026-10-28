ETV Bharat / state

'Newly Recruited School Teachers Can't Participate In Politics': Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting in Nabanna ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: West Bengal government has imposed a ban on newly recruited teachers participating in politics. This decision was approved at the state Cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Wednesday.

The new recruits will not be eligible to contest elections, including panchayat, municipality, Assembly or Lok Sabha. Also, they won't be able to hold any active political position. However, this rule applies only to the new recruits while teachers currently in service will retain their existing rights.

Announcing the Cabinet's decision at a press conference, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the rule strictly applies to the newly recruited teachers hired through the School Service Commission (SSC). "We have taken a significant decision to keep teachers away from politics. Across India, teachers are not directly involved in politics. The West Bengal government has taken a historic decision in this regard. Henceforth, new recruits will not be permitted to engage in direct politics and cannot contest elections," Adhikari said. The Chief Minister clarified that the rights of the teachers already in service will not be curtailed. "We are not curtailing the rights of those who are already involved in politics. This restriction applies only to future recruits. We have integrated this into the School Service Commission’s recruitment process through the Cabinet decision," he said.