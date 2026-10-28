'Newly Recruited School Teachers Can't Participate In Politics': Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu Adhikari said newly recruited teachers hired through SSC can't contest elections or hold any active political position.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal government has imposed a ban on newly recruited teachers participating in politics. This decision was approved at the state Cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Wednesday.
The new recruits will not be eligible to contest elections, including panchayat, municipality, Assembly or Lok Sabha. Also, they won't be able to hold any active political position. However, this rule applies only to the new recruits while teachers currently in service will retain their existing rights.
Announcing the Cabinet's decision at a press conference, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the rule strictly applies to the newly recruited teachers hired through the School Service Commission (SSC).
"We have taken a significant decision to keep teachers away from politics. Across India, teachers are not directly involved in politics. The West Bengal government has taken a historic decision in this regard. Henceforth, new recruits will not be permitted to engage in direct politics and cannot contest elections," Adhikari said.
The Chief Minister clarified that the rights of the teachers already in service will not be curtailed. "We are not curtailing the rights of those who are already involved in politics. This restriction applies only to future recruits. We have integrated this into the School Service Commission’s recruitment process through the Cabinet decision," he said.
Asserting that the move is aimed at bringing about a radical transformation in the state's education system, Adhikari criticised the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress regimes. "We want to restore the quality of education in West Bengal, rescuing the education system, academic premises, and the very sanctity of the teaching profession from the legacy of 34 years of Communist rule and 15 years of a corrupt Trinamool Congress, a regime whose mindset was geared toward creating a 'Greater Bangladesh.' This is a major initiative toward that goal, which we have adopted today."
According to political observers, this decision is likely to spark a major controversy in state politics, given the long-standing historical association between the teaching community and politics in Bengal.
From the state’s first Chief Minister, Prafulla Chandra Ghosh, to the current School Education Minister, Deepak Barman—many politicians have emerged from the teaching community. Left-wing academics like Satyasadhan Chakraborty and Anjan Bera played significant roles in active Parliamentary politics. Similarly, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, a recipient of the National Award for Teachers, widely known in Singur as ‘Mastermoshai’ (the schoolteacher), and the academic-turned-playwright Bratya Basu also became prominent figures in the political arena. In the past, teachers' organisations have even served as a decisive force within the state’s political landscape.
While many view the government’s initiative to insulate educational institutions from political influence as a positive step, questions are already being raised in various quarters as to whether this might infringe upon the political and democratic rights of a segment of the teaching community.