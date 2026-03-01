ETV Bharat / state

Newly Recruited Constable Dies By Suicide In Barmer Police Lines

Barmer: A newly recruited constable posted at the Barmer police lines in Rajasthan died by suicide on Sunday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar (24), who had joined the Amrita Devi Battalion on February 11, they added.

Upon receiving information about the shocking case, senior police officers reached the spot for an investigation. Barmer City police station officer Manoj Kumar said Vijay Kumar was absent during roll call at the police lines on Sunday morning.

"When fellow constables started looking for him, a suicide note detaling about problems in his personal life was found in his room, and his body was discovered in the water tank," he said, adding that Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Arya, DSP Ramesh Kumar Sharma and several other police officers visited the spot.

Kumar said the deceased's family has been informed, and the body has been sent to the district hospital mortuary for autopsy. Necessary actions are being initiated, he added.