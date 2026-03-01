Newly Recruited Constable Dies By Suicide In Barmer Police Lines
Police said the deceased, Vijay Kumar (24), had joined the Amrita Devi Battalion on February 11, and a suicide has been found in his room.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
Barmer: A newly recruited constable posted at the Barmer police lines in Rajasthan died by suicide on Sunday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar (24), who had joined the Amrita Devi Battalion on February 11, they added.
Upon receiving information about the shocking case, senior police officers reached the spot for an investigation. Barmer City police station officer Manoj Kumar said Vijay Kumar was absent during roll call at the police lines on Sunday morning.
"When fellow constables started looking for him, a suicide note detaling about problems in his personal life was found in his room, and his body was discovered in the water tank," he said, adding that Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nitesh Arya, DSP Ramesh Kumar Sharma and several other police officers visited the spot.
Kumar said the deceased's family has been informed, and the body has been sent to the district hospital mortuary for autopsy. Necessary actions are being initiated, he added.
ASP Arya said the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team have been called to collect evidence from the spot. "The note left by Vijay revealed that he was mentally disturbed. We are investigating every aspect of the incident. The police have launched a thorough investigation. Presently, it is not clear what the exact reason is behind the drastic step, and further investigations are underway based on the note."
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Also Read