Newly-Married Tamil Nadu Woman Falls To Death While Feeding Monkeys On Hilltop Shrine
Anitha went to the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple with his husband. She fell after being startled by the sudden arrival of a large number of monkeys.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Thoothukudi: In a tragic incident, a newly-married young woman died after accidentally falling from a hilltop while feeding monkeys at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple in Kovilpatti of Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, police said on Saturday.
The deceased, identified as Anitha (24), was a resident of South Thittankulam near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi. She was married to Suresh (29), a native of Osanuthu in the Ottapidaram taluk, just a month ago. Suresh, who is employed overseas, had recently returned to his hometown.
On Friday evening, the couple visited the Arulmigu Kazhugasalamoorthy Temple in Kazhugumalai near Kovilpatti to offer prayers. Afterwards, they climbed the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple located on the hilltop. Fond of animals, the couple reportedly attempted to feed fruits to the monkeys there.
Startled by the sudden arrival of a large number of monkeys, Anitha lost her balance and fell. She reportedly sustained severe head injuries and died at the scene. The accident unfolded in front of Suresh, who was left in a state of shock.
Eyewitnesses rushed to the spot, but there was little they could do to save her. Videos circulating on social media showed the grief-stricken husband breaking down beside Anitha's body as temple visitors gathered around the scene.
Personnel from the Kazhugumalai Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the post and retrieved Anitha's body with the assistance of the police and sent it to the Kovilpatti Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The Kazhugumalai police station has registered a case in the matter, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of death. The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) has also initiated an inquiry into the matter, sources said.
Police said the available evidence indicates that the woman accidentally slipped after getting scared by the monkeys, although all aspects of the incident are being verified as part of the investigation.
The tragedy has renewed concerns over the increasing presence of monkeys at hill temples across Tamil Nadu. Despite repeated advisories asking devotees not to feed wild animals, visitors often continue the practice, resulting in aggressive behaviour by them and raising the risk of accidents at crowded pilgrimage sites.
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