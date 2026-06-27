ETV Bharat / state

Newly-Married Tamil Nadu Woman Falls To Death While Feeding Monkeys On Hilltop Shrine

Thoothukudi: In a tragic incident, a newly-married young woman died after accidentally falling from a hilltop while feeding monkeys at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple in Kovilpatti of Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Anitha (24), was a resident of South Thittankulam near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi. She was married to Suresh (29), a native of Osanuthu in the Ottapidaram taluk, just a month ago. Suresh, who is employed overseas, had recently returned to his hometown.

On Friday evening, the couple visited the Arulmigu Kazhugasalamoorthy Temple in Kazhugumalai near Kovilpatti to offer prayers. Afterwards, they climbed the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple located on the hilltop. Fond of animals, the couple reportedly attempted to feed fruits to the monkeys there.

Startled by the sudden arrival of a large number of monkeys, Anitha lost her balance and fell. She reportedly sustained severe head injuries and died at the scene. The accident unfolded in front of Suresh, who was left in a state of shock.

Eyewitnesses rushed to the spot, but there was little they could do to save her. Videos circulating on social media showed the grief-stricken husband breaking down beside Anitha's body as temple visitors gathered around the scene.