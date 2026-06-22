Newly Married Couple Found Dead In Locked Room In Gwalior, Police Probe Digital Evidence
On Saturday evening, the couple had returned home after attending a wedding ceremony at Laxmi's parental home in Bhind.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Gwalior: The deaths of a newly married couple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district have shocked the local community. The police are suspicious after recovering the bodies from a locked room along with smashed cell phones.
According to police, the bodies of Vinod Prajapati and his wife, Laxmi Prajapati, were found inside their home in the Hastinapur police station area on Sunday evening. Investigators said no suicide note was recovered from the scene. The police examined the couple's cell phones and other digital evidence to determine the circumstances leading to their deaths.
Police said Vinod, a resident of Hastinapur, married Laxmi, who hailed from Bhind, in April last year. Family members told investigators that the couple had been experiencing frequent marital disputes in recent months.
On Saturday evening, the couple had returned home after attending a wedding ceremony at Laxmi's parental home in Bhind. Police suspect an argument broke out between them after they returned, though the exact cause of the dispute remains unknown.
According to investigators, Vinod's younger brother Himanshu became concerned on Sunday evening after repeated knocks on the bedroom door went unanswered. He informed their father, Lakhan Singh, who had gone to attend the wedding. After he returned, the family alerted the Hastinapur police.
When police reached the house, they found the room locked from the inside. Officers broke open the door and discovered both Vinod and Laxmi dead inside.
During the inspection, investigators found both the husband and wife's cell phones badly damaged. Police suspect the phones may have been smashed during a heated argument. A plate of served food was also found untouched in the room, while household items were scattered around.
City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Manish Yadav said family members informed police that the couple frequently quarrelled over domestic issues. He said the bodies were recovered after police broke open the locked door and that further investigation is underway.
A preliminary post-mortem report has indicated that Vinod died by suicide first, following which Laxmi also took her own life. Police are now trying to establish what triggered the sequence of events. The damaged cell phones have been sent for forensic examination to retrieve call records, chats and other digital evidence.
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