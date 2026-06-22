ETV Bharat / state

Newly Married Couple Found Dead In Locked Room In Gwalior, Police Probe Digital Evidence

Gwalior: The deaths of a newly married couple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district have shocked the local community. The police are suspicious after recovering the bodies from a locked room along with smashed cell phones.

According to police, the bodies of Vinod Prajapati and his wife, Laxmi Prajapati, were found inside their home in the Hastinapur police station area on Sunday evening. Investigators said no suicide note was recovered from the scene. The police examined the couple's cell phones and other digital evidence to determine the circumstances leading to their deaths.

Police said Vinod, a resident of Hastinapur, married Laxmi, who hailed from Bhind, in April last year. Family members told investigators that the couple had been experiencing frequent marital disputes in recent months.

On Saturday evening, the couple had returned home after attending a wedding ceremony at Laxmi's parental home in Bhind. Police suspect an argument broke out between them after they returned, though the exact cause of the dispute remains unknown.

According to investigators, Vinod's younger brother Himanshu became concerned on Sunday evening after repeated knocks on the bedroom door went unanswered. He informed their father, Lakhan Singh, who had gone to attend the wedding. After he returned, the family alerted the Hastinapur police.