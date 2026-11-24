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Newly Elected Woman Sarpanch Dies in Accidental Air Gun Firing In Rajasthan's Nagaur

Shailu Rajpurohit. ( ETV Bharat )

Nagaur: A newly elected woman sarpanch died in Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday after an air gun went off accidentally while she was cleaning it at her residence, police said. The deceased, identified as Shailu Rajpurohit, was the head of the Tunkliya Gram Panchayat under the Merta Road-Gotan Panchayat Samiti.

According to police, the trigger was accidentally pressed, and a pellet fired from the weapon struck her directly in the chest. The critically injured woman, who had collapsed, died while she was being rushed to Jodhpur for treatment. The incident cast a pall of gloom over the village, where the celebrations surrounding a wedding ceremony were going on.

Merta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramkaran Malinda confirmed that the incident occurred while the air gun was being cleaned. The police have conducted a post-mortem and handed the body over to the family. An investigation into the matter is underway.