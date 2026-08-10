Five Injured As Newly Constructed Shed Collapses At Rourkela Railway Station
Passengers had taken shelter under the shed to escape the rain. But it collapsed. Reports Bikash Das
Published : August 10, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A newly constructed shed at Rourkela railway station collapsed on Monday morning, damaging a car and an auto underneath, officials said.
Five people, including a woman, were injured in the incident. The injured woman has been shifted to a private hospital in Rourkela as her condition is critical.
The other injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The incident took place at around 9 AM today near the main entrance of the station.
It was raining at that time, and passengers and others had taken shelter under the shed to avoid the rain. As the shed suddenly collapsed, iron and other construction materials fell on a car and an auto underneath it. The car was completely destroyed and the auto was also damaged.
Panic gripped the station premises following the incident. Many people ran for their lives. Rourkela Railway Station Master Laxmidhar Tripathi said, “We have come to know that five people, including a woman, have been injured. The seriously injured woman has been sent to a private hospital for treatment. More information about the injured is being collected."
The railways had called for tenders and a contractor was given the responsibility of constructing this shed. The shed, built at a cost of about Rs 1 crore, was inaugurated on October 25 last year.
It was built near the main entrance of the station with the aim of protecting passengers and vehicle users from the heat and rain.
On May 26 this year, a part of the shed was reported to have collapsed. After this, concerns were raised about the quality of the construction work. Action was also taken against the contractor at that time.
A senior railway officer of Chakradharpur division said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident after the shed collapsed. "The necessary further action will be decided after the investigation report comes," the official maintained.
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