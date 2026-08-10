ETV Bharat / state

Five Injured As Newly Constructed Shed Collapses At Rourkela Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: A newly constructed shed at Rourkela railway station collapsed on Monday morning, damaging a car and an auto underneath, officials said.

Five people, including a woman, were injured in the incident. The injured woman has been shifted to a private hospital in Rourkela as her condition is critical.

The other injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The incident took place at around 9 AM today near the main entrance of the station.

It was raining at that time, and passengers and others had taken shelter under the shed to avoid the rain. As the shed suddenly collapsed, iron and other construction materials fell on a car and an auto underneath it. The car was completely destroyed and the auto was also damaged.

Panic gripped the station premises following the incident. Many people ran for their lives. Rourkela Railway Station Master Laxmidhar Tripathi said, “We have come to know that five people, including a woman, have been injured. The seriously injured woman has been sent to a private hospital for treatment. More information about the injured is being collected."