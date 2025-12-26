ETV Bharat / state

Newly Constructed Ropeway Collapses During Trial Run In Bihar, No Injuries Reported

Rohtas: A newly constructed ropeway worth Rs 13 crore, which was scheduled to be inaugurated on New Year's Day, collapsed during its second trial run in Bihar's Rohtas district on Friday, raising serious safety concerns.

The ropeway, aimed at facilitating access to the ancient Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham temple, had ​​successfully completed its first trial.

The second trial began today in the presence of engineers and technical experts. As soon as the empty cabin was sent towards Rohtasgarh Fort from Akbarpur, the pillar supporting the ropeway suddenly fell followed by several other pillars in quick succession and within a few minutes, the entire ropeway, including the cabin and all machinery, collapsed. Fortunately, no passengers were present in the cabin when the incident occurred.

According to officials, the ropeway was scheduled to be inaugurated on New Year's Day. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had laid the foundation stone for the ropeway, worth Rs 13.65 crore, in 2019 and the construction began on February 12, 2020.

People of the area were waiting eagerly for this ropeway as it was supposed to reduce a 70-kilometre journey to just a few minutes. Also, this would have greatly facilitated access for devotees and tourists visiting the temple and the fort.